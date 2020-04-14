Trey Mancini (Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP)

A month after Baltimore Orioles star outfielder Trey Mancini had surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Monday that Mancini was “doing well” but cautioned that he still had a long way to go before there was certainty in the outcome of his treatment or return to the baseball field.

“He’s had a major procedure and a major life event, and the recovery is a long one and a serious one but his health status, personally, the way that the operation went, and the kind-of demographics age-wise and health-wise that he resides in going into this puts him in a really good spot to make a 100% recovery both from a general health standpoint, but also a baseball sense,” Elias said on a video conference call with local reporters Monday. "But, it is going to take some time. He’s going to be out for months rather than weeks. ...

"With us not knowing what or when this season will start and end, it’s really hard for me to put his recovery timeline in the context of a baseball season right now. But as I said earlier, it’s going to be a months-long process rather than weeks-long before we’re totally confident in the outcome and his eventual comeback.”

Mancini, 28, had surgery March 12, the same day baseball was shut down at its spring training sites because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’d left the club’s spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida, on March 7 after a colonoscopy revealed the tumor a few days earlier.

Though Mancini had missed time through illness at various points in camp, a blood test during his physical tipped the team’s medical staff off to a possible issue, setting off the chain of events that led to his eventual surgery.

When the procedure was announced, Mancini said in a statement through the team last month that “the outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better."

“I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable,” he said. “I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

In the ensuing weeks, the Orioles broke camp not for Opening Day but for the coronavirus shutdown. Team officials, when asked about Mancini in that period, only had positive updates.

“His texts to me are extremely positive and uplifting,” manager Brandon Hyde said last month. “I try to uplift him and he uplifts me. He’s obviously a really special guy, as we all know, and I’m thinking about him and feel really good about where he is mentally.”

Elias said that Mancini was looking forward to the opportunity to sharing his story with the public shortly.