Story Highlights The Hot Stove Baseball Talk is set for Thursday in York.

Ex-Orioles pitcher and current MASN analyst Dave Johnson will headline the event.

Well-known national baseball writer Dan Connolly will also speak at the event.

Buy Photo Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dave Johnson is shown here at the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club this past summer. Johnson will be in York again on Thursday for the 10th annual Hot Stove Baseball Talk. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A former Baltimore Orioles pitcher and a nationally-recognized baseball writer will headline the 10th annual Hot Stove Baseball Talk in York on Thursday.

Dave Johnson, a Baltimore native who etched his name into Orioles’ lore with his strong pitching performances as a rookie in the club’s "Why Not?" season in 1989, will be the featured guest at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson, a former truck driver who was never drafted, spent parts of five seasons in the majors with the Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. He led the Orioles with 13 wins in 1990, but is best known for his performance on Sept. 30, 1989, when he made a surprise start on the penultimate day of the season. The 29-year-old rookie held the Toronto Blue Jays to two hits and two runs in seven strong innings in a legendary battle the Orioles ultimately lost, effectively ending their playoff hopes in a magical season. Johnson is now a color analyst for MASN and for Orioles’ radio broadcasts.

Also speaking at the event will be Dan Connolly, a senior writer for The Athletic Baltimore and host of “The Baltimore Baseball Show,” on WOYK, 1350. Connolly formerly worked for both The York Dispatch and York Daily Record, as well as The Baltimore Sun.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The panelists will present their thoughts on Major League Baseball and will answer questions from the audience.

There is no admission fee for the event, but a freewill offering will be taken to assist the church’s youth ministry in fundraising for the 2021 National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis. For more information, contact the church at (717) 767-4673.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.