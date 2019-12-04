Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Philadelphia Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to five-year, $118 million contract
ROB MAADDI, The Associated Press
Published 3:59 p.m. ET Dec. 4, 2019
PHILADELPHIA — Right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, had not been announced.
The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.
He will join a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta. The Phillies may pursue another starter to join a staff that has Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta.
Wheeler is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts. He has 726 strikeouts in 749 1/3 innings.
