Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ross Detwiler (54) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, June 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (Photo: Matt Marton, AP)

CHICAGO — Ross Detwiler surfaced from the depths of professional baseball to give the Chicago White Sox a boost in their thinned-out rotation.

Detwiler pitched five effective innings for his first win in nearly three years and Chicago beat the Minnesota 6-4 on Friday night to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Twins.

A journeyman left-hander, Detwiler (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits after the injury-depleted White Sox purchased the 33-year-old's contract from Triple-A Charlotte. His previous big league win was on Sept. 18, 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

"This is awesome, especially to do it here in Chicago," Detwiler said. "I've been back to the minors a little bit and Indie ball. It's been a tough road, but you know, we're here."

Detwiler started the season with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League. He signed a minor league contact May 9 and reported to Charlotte.

Detwiler pitched in one game, with Seattle, in the majors last year and allowed three runs in six innings during a loss against Houston in August. He also started the 2018 season with the Revs.

He entered 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams and was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte this year.

"Everybody's path is different," manager Rick Renteria said. "With what he's gone through, I thought he did a great job today."

It is uncertain if Detwiler will get another start with the White Sox, but he is still on the team's active roster.

Starting season in York: Detwiler began the 2019 season as the Revs’ Opening Day starter and made three starts for York (0-0, 2.81 ERA) before having his contract purchased by Chicago on May 9. Detwiler made an immediate splash with his new club, striking out 10 with no walks in six innings in his Charlotte Knights debut on May 14 vs. Rochester.

When Detwiler’s contract was purchased by the White Sox, he joined Val Majewski as the second player in Revs history to have his contract purchased from York by two different MLB organizations. He becomes the first player in Revs history to go from York all the way to the Major Leagues twice, doing so in consecutive seasons.

In 2018, Detwiler was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six starts for the Revs, including an 11-strikeout performance in his final outing, Detwiler’s contract was purchased by Seattle on June 1, 2018. Spending the bulk of his season at Triple-A Tacoma, Detwiler was called up to Seattle on Aug. 21.

“We are very happy for Ross and wish him nothing but the best,” Revs manager Mark Mason said in a news release. “His hard work and attention to detail while he was here the past two years has paid off for him. Hopefully he will get an opportunity to stay there and prove what he can do.”

Joins elite group: Detwiler becomes the second Revs alum to start a big league game this season. Lefty Ryan Feierabend (York 2012) made a start against the White Sox, also at Guaranteed Rate Field, for the Toronto Blue Jays on May 18.

Detwiler joins Feierabend, Scott Rice, Edward Paredes, and current Rev Ian Thomas (all left-handed pitchers) as the fifth former Rev to appear in the majors in multiple seasons. All but Feierabend have done it in consecutive seasons. Detwiler joins Feierabend and Thomas as the third former Revs to start an MLB game as well as the third to appear in the majors for more than one club.