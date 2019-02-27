Manny Machado is show here during his days with the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

What a difference a few months — and a move to another coast — can make.

It seems like just yesterday that we all thought Manny Machado showed his love for Baltimore during the World Series’ national anthem.

Now that Machado has signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres — the largest free-agent contract in Major League Baseball history — it seems the longtime Orioles infielder’s love affair with Baltimore might have come to a close.

Machado, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, talked about his long road during free agency. And of course Baltimore came up.

He talked about how the Orioles failed to show him “love” — presumably alluding to the fact that they didn’t sign their former first-round draft pick to a long-term contract and traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers after he represented the Orioles in the All-Star Game last July.

“The Dodgers last year, they showed me some love,” he said. “The Orioles drafted me. I did a lot for that community, I did a lot for the state, and they didn’t show me a little bit of love. It is what it is. But going over to L.A., L.A. giving up a lot of prospects for me, that kind of shows you what I meant to them, which is amazing.”

Of course, there’s been very little talk of the Dodgers having made any offer to him in the offseason, either.

Orioles fans will have an opportunity to show Machado what they think about those comments when the Padres come to town June 25-26. But let’s be realistic: Why would the Orioles have spent that kind of money when they’re in the process of rebuilding after a disastrous 2018 season?