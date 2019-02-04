Story Highlights Andre Dawson is the latest announced guest for the York Area Sports Night show.

The 55th annual program is set for April 4 at Heritage Hills.

Dawson is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and an eight-time All-Star player.

Andre Dawson is shown here during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

The 2019 York Area Sports Night program is now 2 for 2 in attracting hall-of-fame celebrities.

The show's latest announced guest is Andre "The Hawk" Dawson, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 during his ninth year of eligibility. It's Dawson second appearance at the York show, with the first coming in 1989 when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Dawson, now 64, joins Ray Guy on the guest list. Guy starred as a punter for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and at Southern Mississippi and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dawson, meanwhile, excelled during a major league career that spanned more than two decades, from 1976 through 1996. During that period, he became known as one of the game's best all-around players.

The outfielder was best known as a player with the Montreal Expos and later the Chicago Cubs. At the end of his career, he also had brief stints with the Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins.

Dawson was an eight-time National League All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glove winner and a four-time Silver Slugger recipient.

Dawson was the NL Rookie of the Year in 1977 with the Expos and the NL Most Valuable Player in 1987 with the Cubs. During his MVP campaign, Dawson led the NL in homers (49) and RBIs (137), which were both career bests. He also hit .287 that year.

For his career, Dawson hit .279 with 438 homers and 1,591 RBIs. He also stole 314 bases.

The show: The 55th annual Sports Night show is set for Thursday, April 4, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center. Previously, the show had been held in late January or early February, but was moved this year by organizers in the hopes of getting better weather.

Tickets for the program are $80 in advance and $100 at the door, if available. The public celebrity reception will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. From 6:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., there will be an exclusive celebrity dinner with a live auction for celebrities, hosts, sponsors and guests.

Tickets for the celebrity reception may be obtained by sending a check or money order (payable to York Sports Night Inc.) to: York Area Sports Night, 211 Pauline Drive, Suite 201, York, Pa 17402. For more information, visit yorksportsnight.com.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.