Story Highlights The annual Hot Stove Baseball Talk in York is set for Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The featured guest at this year's event is Phillies' assistant GM Scott Proefrock.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Zion Lutheran Church.

The biggest story in baseball at the moment is the free-agency sweeptstakes of superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

One of the primary players in the ongoing Machado-Harper saga has reportedly been the Philadelphia Phillies, who are considered major suitors for both stars. In fact, many baseball experts expect the team to land at least one of the standouts — maybe even both of them.

Back in November, Phillies owner John Middleton said the Phillies will spend aggressively this offseason.

"We're going into this expecting to spend money," Middleton told USA Today at the owners' meetings. "And maybe even be a little bit stupid about it. We just prefer not to be completely stupid."

Given that backdrop, the featured guest at the ninth annual Hot Stove Baseball Talk in York should draw more than a little interest.

His name is Scott Proefrock and he's the assistant general manager of the Phillies.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Zion Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2215 Brandywine Lane.

Proefrock has been with the Phillies for the past 10 years, joining the organization for its second consecutive World Series appearance in 2009 and staying with it through the current rebuilding effort.

Before joining the Phillies, Proefrock was the director of baseball administration for the Baltimore Orioles and also has worked with the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates. This will be his second time talking baseball and the Phillies at the event.

Other speakers for the event include Mel Antonen, a panelist for MASN Sports and contributor to the MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM, and Dan Connolly, senior writer for The Athletic Baltimore and host of “The Baltimore Baseball Show,” on WOYK, 1350.

The panelists will present their thoughts on Major League Baseball and will answer questions from the audience.

There is no admission fee for the event, but a freewill offering will be taken to assist the church’s youth ministry. For more information, contact the church at (717) 767-4673.