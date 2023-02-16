Local roundup: Central York ice hockey reaches playoff finals with overtime win

Staff Report

Landon Rodland found the back of the net at the 1:12 mark of overtime to deliver a playoff win for the Central York hockey team Wednesday night at York City Ice Arena.

The Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Keystone Kraken in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) Viola Division semifinal advanced them to the Viola Cup championship game, which will take place Wednesday, March 1, at Hersheypark Arena.

J. Anthony Woodard assisted on Rodland's game winner, his second helper of the night. Kaleb Wyman also added two assists, while Vincent Raineri, Joseph Kasper, and Andrew Guiddy scored one goal apiece for Central York. Justin Meluzio saved 21 of 24 shots in goal.

The teams scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, with the Kraken scoring a shorthanded goal before the Panthers responded with a power-play score. Neither team found the net in the second period, but a dramatic third period saw Central York twice take the lead before giving up an equalizer.

The Kraken have dropped into the loser's bracket of the Viola Division playoffs and will play Feb. 24 against the winner of the West Shore-Twin Valley game on Feb. 22. One of those three teams will match up with Central York on March 1 in Hershey.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York-Adams League Tournament, Semifinals

Dallastown 43, Red Lion 38: At York Tech, Praise Matthews led the Wildcats (16-8) to the victory by scoring a game-high 15 points, including eight in the final quarter, to spur a comeback victory after Dallastown trailed 31-28 through three periods. Teammate Kiara McNealy knocked in 10 points. For the Lions (17-7), Kamauri Gordon-Bey scored a team-high 12 points, while Grace Masser knocked in 10 points, including three shots from behind the arc.

Central York 38, Delone Catholic 29: At York Tech, the Panthers (21-2) led 20-14 at the half and went on to capture the second semifinal victory of the night. Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls led Central York with a game-high 10 points apiece, while teammate Alivia McCaskell scored nine. For the Squirettes (22-2), Megan Jacoby knocked in eight points. With the win, Central York advances to the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday and will face Dallastown at the York Tech Fieldhouse.

CCAC Tournament, Semifinals

Mount Calvary Christian 29, Christian School of York 20