Local wrestlers Hershey, Myers advance to state quarterfinals

Two local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A championships Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey, setting the stage for potential triumph at the end of the three-day extravaganza.

Of the 10 total York-Adams League grapplers competing across Class 2A and 3A, eight won at least one bout Thursday to extend their season. A long day of action began with preliminary rounds, then moved to the "first round," or the round of 16, for each of the 13 weight classes. The championship bracket quarterfinals will be contested Friday, as will multiple consolation rounds. The semifinals and medal rounds will be held Saturday.

Spring Grove heavyweight Michael Hershey won twice to earn his quarterfinal berth, earning a takedown of Delaware Valley's Aiden Black in the preliminaries and following with a 3-0 decision against Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in the first round. Hershey, who will secure a state medal with one more victory, will take on Trinity Area's Ty Banco in the quarterfinals Friday.

Central York's Macon Myers, meanwhile, opened his tournament in the round of 16 of the 172-pound weight class. In his lone bout of the day, he pinned Pottsville's Terrell McFarland to advance to the quarterfinals. After settling for silver at the District 3 tournament (which was also the Class 3A South Central Regional), Myers has a strong chance to medal at the state level. Up next is Waynesburg's Rocco Welsh.

York Suburban's Tyler Adams also had a bye through the prelims after winning the District 3 title in the 127-pound class, but dropped his opening match by a 3-1 decision to Seneca Valley's Tyler Chappell. Adams will face Spring-Ford's Quinn Smith in the second consolation round Friday.

It was a similar story for Central York's Elias Long (139), also a district champion. The senior dropped a narrow 4-3 decision to Trinity Area's Blake Reihner in the round of 16, sending him to a consolation bout with Abington Heights' Austin Smith.

Myers and Long's Panthers teammate, Wyatt Dillon, lost 10-5 in the 145-pound preliminary round to Bethlehem's Charlie Scanlan but beat Boiling Springs' Ean Wilson 5-3 in the consolation round. He will face West Chester East's Max Parnis on Friday.

Spring Grove's Teague Conover (215) is out of the tournament after an 0-2 Thursday. He dropped a 5-1 preliminary decision to Pocono Mountain West's Brandon Stiehler, then bowed out with an 11-2 loss to Chambersburg's Zach Evans.

Northeastern's Elijah Hewitt (121) has also been eliminated. He was pinned by Connellsville's Jacob Layton at 2:55 in the prelims, then fell at the 47-second mark against Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith, ending his season.

Class 2A: All three Adams County wrestlers in the field are still alive, albeit all in the consolation bracket.

Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (127) fell 6-1 in the first round to Burrell's Cooper Hornack before keeping his medal hopes alive with a 7-0 victory over Notre Dame Green Pond's Gavyn Kelton. His next clash will be against Midd-West's Matthew Smith.

Littlestown's Cameron Mingee (139) opened the tournament with a preliminary pin of St. Mary's grappler Ben Reynolds, then fell 12-2 against Wyoming Area's Anthony Evanitsky. Mingee's next bout will be in the second consolation round against Marion Center's Liam Cornetto.

Biglerville's Joey Ney (145) also earned a preliminary victory, winning 10-1 over Jaden Wehler of St. Mary's. Ney then had his hands full with Penn Cambria's Trent Hoover, who earned a 16-3 victory. His next bout will be against Faith Christian's Max Stein.