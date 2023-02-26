Two York-Adams wrestlers grab silver at District 3 Class 2A championships

Championship aspirations for two area wrestlers came up short at the PIAA District 3 Class 2A Championships at Dauphin Central East High School Saturday.

Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus of Bermudian Springs and Devon Ponce of Biglerville made the championship matches in their respective weight classes only to fall short of their quest. Both resolved to do greater things when they take to the mat at regionals this week at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

In the 127-pound class, Yacoviello-Andrus lost to Marvin Armistead of Berks Catholic in the final by a 6-3 decision. The freshman said he could have done more in the match against his taller and lankier opponent and engaged more with him on the mat.

“I think there should have been many stalling calls called,” Yacoviello-Andrus said. “You can’t refuse to wrestle someone and then run away, but it is what it is. I can’t control that. I can’t leave that up to the refs to call. It’s my fault. He’s a good wrestler, I just wish he would have just wrestled and not run away.”

Overall, for the day, Yacoviello-Andrus only gave himself a passing grade of 70 percent in his matches. The freshman thinks he can do better at regionals.

“I am definitely looking for my revenge,” he said. “I’m going to watch film and pull out some new tricks to use against them.”

Bermudian Springs head coach Dave McCollum thought the freshman did well in his first district competition and was proud of his effort to be the district runner-up in his first year competing.

“He’s young. He’s a freshman,” McCollum said of Yacoviello-Andrus. “He’s just learning the game right now. He had a tough opponent in the finals where obviously the two styles clashed. That kid did a great job of staying away from Hayden’s attack. His length gave us a little trouble on the ankle picks.”

In the 139-pound weight class, Ponce lost to Ian Vitalo of Schuylkill Valley 7-1 in his championship match. Vitalo came into the match unbeaten this season, but Ponce wrestled evenly with him, as he was only down 3-0 heading into the final period. And the senior believed he could have done better.

“Definitely not my best match,” Ponce said. “There are some things I can fix, as always. I look to do that in the next couple of weeks.”

Overall, Ponce thought he wrestled well throughout the day.

“For the most part, I stuck to what I do best and found some success,” he said.

Bermudian Springs Coach Ken Haines was pleased with Ponce’s performance.

“Devon battled real well,” Haines said. “I’m happy with how he wrestled all day. He’s a gamer, so I know on Monday he’ll be working on little things that will make a difference (for regional).”

The two won’t be the only ones from the area wrestling at the regional level this week. The top seven wrestlers from each weight class earned regional spots, with several York-Adams League grapplers advancing.

Joey Ney of Biglerville took third in the 145-pound weight class with a 7-5 decision over Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell.

Littlestown’s Tanner Rock was third in the 172-pound class, defeating Susquenita’s Louis Fisenda by pin in the third-place match.

Reece Daniels of Bermudian Springs was fourth at 133 pounds, while Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee finished fourth at 139. Biglerville’s Seth Lady took fourth in the 152-pound class and Canners teammate Mason Keiper also claimed fourth at 215.

Fifth-place finishers included Brody Gardner of Biglerville (114), Austin Anderson of Bermudian Springs (121) and Jackson Keffer of Bermudian Springs (139).

Eastern York’s Cole Staker was sixth in the 189-pound weight class.

Seventh-place finishers included Cole Schisler of Bermudian Springs (107), Daniel Corbin of Hanover (121), Caden Rankin of Littlestown (133) and Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia of Biglerville (160).