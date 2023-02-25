Long, Adams bring home gold at District 3 Class 3A wrestling championships

Ryan Vandersloot

SPRING GROVE — The friendship between Central York wrestler Eli Long and York Suburban grappler Tyler Adams dates back many years. As youths, the two would often end up competing against one another in Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling qualifiers.

“He used to kick my butt,” Long said with a smile.

Throughout those years and the handful of bouts against one another, the two became close despite going to different high schools.

“Tyler’s in our club in the offseason,” Central York coach Eric Albright said. “(Eli and Tyler) are like best friends, and (Tyler) is kind of best friends with our entire crew so it’s kind of cool to see them two (together).”

This weekend, Eli and Tyler were back together on the wrestling mats at Spring Grove High School in the District 3 Class 3A championships. The two buddies shared a common goal of winning a district title. And unlike in the past, they would not be squaring off against each other. Competing in different weight classes — Adams at 127 pounds and Long at 139 — the two pals cheered each other on Saturday as they found their respective ways through the weekend to the district finals.

In many ways, the two shared a similar recent history as well. Neither Long nor Adams qualified for the PIAA draw a season ago and neither were the quote-unquote favorite to win a district title this season. Adams and Long, however, believed in themselves as well as each other. They both wrestled extensively over the summer — venturing to Fargo, ND at one point — in preparation for their high school seasons.

On Saturday afternoon, it all paid off.

Adams found himself up against Seamus Mack of Hempfield while Long earned a rematch with Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis, whom Long defeated for the Section IV title a week ago. After falling behind early, Adams was able to earn a takedown and three near-fall points in the second period to claim a 5-2 triumph. Moments later, Long proved that last week’s victory was no fluke as he dominated the rematch with Pecaitis, claiming an 11-1 major decision.

And with that, the longtime friends left Spring Grove with district championship gold.

“Over the summer we wrestled a lot of freestyle and Greco together,” Long said of his work with Adams. “I think we both just learned how to have more fun when we’re wrestling and not take it so seriously.”

That attitude of not getting overly excited about wrestling for district gold seemed to aid both Saturday. Adams (34-2 this season) remained calm even after falling behind Mack and just waited for the right time to make his move.

“(Mack) is really good with his leg defense,” Adams said. “I just had to keep my head in it because I knew he was going to be tough. I got my second shot and the takedown and the (move) was there and I was able to elevate it and get my back points.”

Those points proved handy, as Mack nearly was able to get Adams on his back in the final period. Adams, who became the first York Suburban wrestler to capture a district title since Jordan Knaub in 2010, quickly scrambled out of trouble.

“I was a little nervous coming down at the end there,” Adams said with a smile. “But I wrestled tough and stayed with a really great wrestler so I could pull off the win.”

There were no scary moments for Long (37-8) in his rematch. A week ago at South Western, Long had to overcome a 2-0 deficit to defeat Pecaitis by a 4-2 margin. In the district final, however, Long got the first of four takedowns in the match and never trailed.

“I knew that I already beat him before, so I wasn’t going out there and trying to wrestle conservatively,” Long said. “I was just trying to score as many points as possible and try to break him early in the match.”

Long's confidence and collectedness were certainly noticed by his coach.

“He was able to relax and wrestle like that because of all the work that he did (in the offseason),” Albright said. “He lived in the weight room, and I think that we've kind of seen him jump levels. He’s had many tough matches, as he’s wrestled the best in the state, and I think heading to Hershey suits him well.”

With Saturday’s victory, Long joined an exclusive club in Central York wrestling history. The junior joined James English (2008) and Michael Wolfgram (2017, '18, '19) as the only Panthers to ever capture a District 3 title.

“It feels great,” Long said.

Central standout Macon Myers, who notched his 100th career victory in Friday’s session, had a chance to join that club later in the finals at 172. Taking on undefeated Kevin Olavarria of J.P. McCaskey, Myers was never able to figure out a way to take down his taller opponent. Olavarria used his length to his advantage, fending off Myers’ shot attempts and countering for four takedowns en route to an 8-4 victory that dropped Myers’ record to 36-3 on the season.

“At the weigh-in this morning, Macon just said, ‘He’s a head and a half taller than me’,” Albright said. “But I think we can make some adjustments there. We’ll take a look at the film and come back and he’ll be better in Hershey.”

In addition to Adams, Long and Myers, at least four other Y-A wrestlers will make the trip to Hershey in two weeks. That list includes a pair of Spring Grove standouts in Teague Conover (fourth at 215, 34-7 record) and Michael Hershey (third at 285, 38-5 record); Northeastern's Elijah Hewitt (fourth at 121, 32-6 record); and Central York's Wyatt Dillon of Central York (fourth at 145, 37-9 record).

It was a rough weekend for Dillon, as the CY junior was not 100 percent healthy.

“I got a call on Thursday that Wyatt had the stomach bug,” Albright said. “So he wasn’t (100 percent) at all. And to just show up and punch a ticket to get through … I’m just super proud of him. He’ll get better over this next week and a half.”

Damian Key of Dallastown (fifth at 127, 35-11 record) and Carter Davis of Central York (fifth at 152, 34-8 record) could join the others, as they are first alternates in case one of the top four wrestlers from District 3 cannot participate.