Weekend preview: York-Adams athletes look to contend for district championships

It’s the final weekend of February, and it’s as busy as they come for local high school winter sports.

The District 3 basketball tournaments are ongoing, with champions set to be crowned next week. It’s championship weekend in boys’ and girls’ diving as well as high school bowling. None of these events, though, offer more opportunities for glory than the individual district wrestling championships, where two PIAA classifications will award titles in 13 weight classes. That’s 26 gold medals up for grabs.

Plenty of local talents will be seeking breakthrough performances when the Class 3A tournament begins Friday at Spring Grove and Class 2A begins wrestling Saturday at Central Dauphin East.

Class 3A: A two-day extravaganza awaits, as 16 wrestlers in each weight class will take the mat starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The double-elimination tournament will be down to four semifinalists and four consolation wrestlers when action resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday. Each bracket will wrestle to six places, with four advancing to states.

Event host Spring Grove finished a narrow second at the Section IV championships to York-Adams Division I rival Central York, as the Panthers tallied 181.5 points to the Rockets’ 180. The schools combined for seven of the 13 gold medalists at the 14-team event; third-place Gettysburg added four winners, while fifth-place York Suburban and 10th-place Northeastern added one each.

York County’s sectional champions who will now measure themselves against the best from around the district are Central’s Elias Long (139), Wyatt Dillon (145), Carter Davis (152) and Macon Myers (172); Spring Grove’s Levi Snyder (133), Teague Conover (215) and Michael Hershey (285); York Suburban’s Tyler Adams (127); and Northeastern’s Elijah Hewitt (121).

Central York advanced seven wrestlers to districts with top-four finishes at sectionals. Red Lion also sent seven thanks to four bronze medalists. Spring Grove and Gettysburg will each have six wrestlers competing this weekend, followed by York Suburban and Dallastown with five. New Oxford will have three representatives; South Western, Northeastern and Dover will each have two; and Susquehannock and West York will have one each.

District 3 Class 3A team champion Central Dauphin is likely the favorite at this event, as the Rams advanced 10 wrestlers to districts out of Section II. Wilson and Boiling Springs won Sections I and III, respectively.

Class 2A: This tournament will be crammed into a busy Saturday, with 12-athlete brackets beginning at 9 a.m. on three mats. Wrestlers qualified by placing in the top six at two sectional meets last weekend, and top-two finishers from each section earned byes into the quarterfinals.

York-Adams section champions include Bermudian Springs’ Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (127), Littlestown’s Tanner Rock (172) and Eastern York’s Cole Staker (189). Also earning byes with runner-up sectional finishes were Littlestown’s Caden Rankin (133) and Cameron Mingee (139) and Biglerville’s Joey Ney (145).

Biglerville, which finished fourth in the district team tournament, had the second-most points at the Section I meet behind West Perry. Those two each advanced 10 wrestlers to districts. Section II included district champion Berks Catholic — which will have 12 wrestlers competing — and semifinalist Bishop McDevitt.

Bermudian Springs and Eastern York have six district wrestlers, Littlestown has five, and Hanover has four. Kennard-Dale and Fairfield will have two representatives apiece.

HARDWOOD HURRY-UP

The two-week district basketball tournament sprint is entering its second quarter, with most classifications tipping off their second rounds Thursday. Fairfield’s girls will be the last local team to begin its postseason, as the Green Knights are set to visit Millersburg in the Class 2A semifinals.

The rest of Thursday’s action includes four York-Adams Division I girls’ teams in the Class 6A quarterfinals — No. 2-seed Central York hosting Manheim Township, No. 4 Red Lion hosting Central Dauphin, No. 8 York High at Cedar Cliff and No. 11 Dallastown at Lebanon.

Four boys’ squads have games around the region, with Class 4A No. 3-seed Littlestown the lone home team against Bishop McDevitt. No. 5 Eastern York has a road tilt with Octorara, while No. 8 Kennard-Dale is at top-seeded Berks Catholic. The Class 3A semifinals pit No. 5 Delone Catholic against top-seeded Columbia.

Friday night: The boys’ Class 6A quarterfinals will draw plenty of attention. No. 4-seed York High hosts No. 5 Waynesboro in a matchup of 20-win teams, while sixth-seeded Central York travels to take on No. 3 Hempfield.

Seven local girls’ sides will also be in action Friday, with three at home. Delone Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A bracket and will host Trinity, which won Tuesday against Northern Lebanon to make this round. No. 4 Eastern York, meanwhile, has had plenty of time to prepare for its battle with James Buchanan. The Class 1A semifinals include No. 2 Christian School of York hosting Mount Calvary Christian with a spot in next week’s title game up for grabs.

In Class 5A, three YAIAA Division II squads will have tough road tests — Susquehannock is at No. 1-seed Greencastle-Antrim, West York at No. 2 Northern York and York Suburban at No. 3 Manheim Central (that game will be played at Doe Run Elementary School). Class 3A's York Catholic will visit top-seeded Lancaster Catholic in a semifinal bout.

The week ahead: The three smaller classifications will hold their championship games Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey. The bigger classes will play semifinal contests Monday and finals Thursday, March 2, also at Hershey. After that, it’ll be a week to regroup before state tournaments begin March 10 and 11.

District consolation rounds early next week will be played to determine state berths and seedings. In most classes, a majority but not all of the remaining teams will advance to states (six in 4A and seven in 6A, for example). Class 5A sends all of its quarterfinalists forward but still needs to determine a full order.

AROUND THE DISTRICT

Diving: After West York’s Taelyn Thomas captured the District 3 Class 2A girls’ diving championship Wednesday night at Big Spring, the 3A championships are set to follow at Dover at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top three boys’ and girls’ competitors will advance to the state meet next month.

Dover’s Taylor Tuohy, who finished second to Thomas at the York-Adams League girls’ meet, will be a crowd favorite at home. League boys’ champion Sean Henning and runner-up Brady Hoopes, both from Spring Grove, will also be in action.

Bowling: Six York-Adams League athletes will be part of a 40-bowler field for Saturday’s district championships at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy. The competition starts at 9:15 a.m. with each competitor rolling five games, and the six highest scores will advance to a single-elimination bracket in the afternoon.