Local roundup: Spring Grove, Central York wrestling sent home from districts

Staff Report

The Spring Grove and Central York wrestling teams were both eliminated from the District 3 Class 3A team tournament Thursday at Spring Grove, but not before the home fans had something to cheer about.

At Spring Grove, the No. 9-seed and host Rockets picked up a 34-32 consolation bracket victory over No. 13 Conestoga Valley before falling to No. 2 Wilson, 36-25, in the consolation semifinals. Seventh-seeded Central York fell 46-14 to No. 6 Boiling Springs in its first match of the night.

With the Rockets trailing Conestoga Valley 32-28 entering the final bout of the meet, Levi Snyder (133) pinned Bryce Bowman in 39 seconds to clinch the victory for the Rockets. Teammates Michael Hershey (Hwt.), Tanner Grim (114) and Davis Baum (121) each also picked up pins in the victory. Spring Grove needed another win against Wilson to secure a state tournament berth and a spot in Saturday's third-place match at Cumberland Valley.

Both Spring Grove (16-8) and Central York (10-4) advanced to Thursday's action by winning their first match Tuesday before falling in the quarterfinals.

The only York-Adams League team to advance to Saturday action will be Biglerville, the No. 8 seed in Class 2A. The Canners (15-9) will need two victories to secure third place in the tournament and advance to states.

MORE WRESTLING

West York 54, Susquehanna Township 24: At Susquehanna Township, the Bulldogs (8-14) received pins from Spencer Hampton (107), Matthew Conde (114), Evan Jones (139), Wyatt Zech (145), Seamus McNicholas (152), Zaid Long (160) and Reed Fultz (189) to help them secure the non-league victory.

Kennard-Dale 43, Delone Catholic 21: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (9-9) received pins from Clayton Neff (139), Michael Schmit (160), and Zachary McNamee (121) to help them secure the non-divisional victory. For the Squires (3-14), Austin Gregg (145) and Colby Noel (127) each picked up pins.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 47, Eastern York 42: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (17-5, 8-4) trailed 19-16 at the half, but rallied in the second half to take the lead and capture the Division II victory. Joshua Franklin led the way with a game-high 17 points, while Joey Smith knocked in nine. For the Golden Knights (14-6, 8-3), Simon Lipsius scored 11 points and Carter Wamsley had nine. Eastern York has now lost five of six games overall, including two losses to the Warriors. This result means West York (14-6, 10-1) has won the outright York-Adams Division II title.

Cumberland Valley 63, Central York 60

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 43, Susquehannock 31: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights (15-5, 8-3) led 32-21 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the Division II victory. Arianna Seitz led the Eastern York offense with 18 points, with teammate Kendra Felix knocking in eight. For the Warriors (11-10, 5-7), Kenni Galbreath had 11 points and Annie Laubach scored eight.

York Suburban 45, Dallastown 35: At Dallastown, the Trojans (13-6) led 27-23 at the half and pulled away to capture the non-divisional victory. Janey Rissmiller led the York Suburban offense with 13 points. Teammate Lydia Powers knocked in 11 points, including a 9-of-9 night from the charity stripe, while Alyssa Dougherty scored 10. For the Wildcats (13-8), Praise Matthews scored a game-high 14 points.

Greencastle-Antrim 74, Bermudian Springs 52

BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 101, Dover 69: At Dover, the Warriors clinched the Division II title by defeating the Eagles 100-69. Jacob Wade led Susquehannock (7-0, 4-0) by setting a new pool and school record of 52.70 seconds in the 100 back, and he also won the 100 fly and helped lead two relay teams to victory. Also for the Warriors, Nick Johns captured first place in the 100 and 50 free, Jackson Hollinger won the 500 and 200 free and Tyler Wright won the 100 breast and 200 IM. With the loss, Dover falls to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the division.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover 105, Susquehannock 81: At Dover, Nora Craig and Tristen Thomas led the Eagles (6-1, 3-1) to the Division II victory by each taking first place in two individual events. Craig captured first in the 500 and 200 free, while Thomas won the 100 breast and 50 free. For the Warriors (3-4, 2-2), Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 fly and 100 back.

BOWLING

Spring Grove 5, Dallastown 0: At Hanover Bowling Centre, Blayze Denny rolled a 714 series and led the Rockets (10-2, 10-2) to a piece of the York-Adams League crown. Teammate Myles Garland rolled a 693, Landon Carl tallied 634 and Brayden Wagman scored 623. For the Wildcats (2-9, 2-9), Ben Reichart rolled a 678 and Hunter Datolli scored 630. Spring Grove finishes tied atop the league standings with Central York (10-2).

Dallastown 4, York Tech 1: At Lion Bowl, the Wildcats (7-5, 7-5) won two of three games and outscored the Spartans 3,082-2,954 overall. York Tech fell to 8-3 in the league and will be unable to catch Central York and Spring Grove in its match against Kennard-Dale on Friday.