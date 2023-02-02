Local roundup: Biglerville wrestling eliminates Eastern York in district tournament

Staff Report

The two York-Adams League wrestling teams remaining in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament squared off against each other Wednesday, as No. 8-seed Biglerville rolled past No. 5-seed Eastern York, 51-20, in the consolation round at Berks Catholic.

Both teams advanced to the district quarterfinals with wins Monday but faltered in their first matches Wednesday, with Eastern York falling 58-18 to No. 4 Bishop McDevitt and Biglerville losing 52-9 to top-seeded Berks Catholic.

The Canners (15-9) will compete in the consolation semifinals Saturday at Cumberland Valley. The Golden Knights (13-6) will host the Eastern York Duals on Saturday.

Eastern York, after capturing the York-Adams Division II title last week, opened its postseason Monday with a 50-22 win over Hamburg. Biglerville, the Division III co-champion, avenged a midseason loss to Bermudian Springs by topping the No. 9-seed Eagles at home, 43-29. So the Canners advanced to Saturday by beating a pair of league opponents.

MORE WRESTLING

Middletown 31, West York 30: At West York, the match ended in a 30-30 tie and the Blue Raiders captured the victory based on Criteria F (the team giving up the fewest forfeits). Individually for the Bulldogs (7-14), Evan Jones (139), Cole Smith (160) and Reed Fultz (189) each picked up pins.

York Tech 72, Fairfield 6: At Spry, the Spartans (5-15, 2-4) received pins from Brianna Leiphart (114), Nick Creisher (139) and Ethan Markel (215) to help them secure the easy Division III victory. For the Green Knights (0-6, 0-5), Johnathan Anders (Hwt.) picked up a pin. The Spartans captured nine bouts by forfeit.

York Suburban 36, New Oxford 30: At York Suburban, the Trojans (11-7) held a 30-24 lead going into the 12th bout of the night when Justin Adams (114) pinned Owen Custer in 34 seconds to pick up the victory and secure the non-divisional win. Teammates Tyler Adams (133), Gehret Gentzyel (139), Brayden Gentzyel (145) and Cole Jones (189) each picked up pins. For the Colonials (10-7), Tristan Camacho (107) and Trent Uhler (121) recorded victories by pin.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 56, South Western 53: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (12-7, 7-4) led 49-40 going into the final quarter and held on for the Division I victory. DJ Smith led the way with a game-high 18 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Teammate Conner Barto knocked in 14 points while Will Scott scored 10. For the Mustangs (4-17, 1-10), Carlos Caraballo scored 12 points and Max Wisensale added 10.

Northeastern 58, Gettysburg 47: At Manchester, Chase Kloster and Isaiah Beatty led the Bobcats (8-13) to the non-league victory by scoring 17 points apiece. Beatty also connected three times from downtown. The Bobcats' defense held the Warriors to just nine points in the second quarter.

Kennard-Dale 68, Manheim Central 66: At Manheim Central, the Rams (12-9) led 50-46 going into the final quarter and held on for the non-league road victory. Garrett McCleary led Kennard-Dale with 23 points; Koy Swanson knocked in 13, including three from behind the arch;, Zach Orwig scored 12; and Levi Sharnetzka and Dominic Smith tallied 10 apiece. Manheim Central's Trey Grube lead all scorers with 36 points, including seven shots from downtown.

Cedar Cliff 63, Delone Catholic 45: At Cedar Cliff, the Squires (14-6) trailed 34-15 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the non-league matchup. Gage Zimmerman led the visitors with 19 points.

Spring Grove 77, York Tech 55

Susquehannock 55, Hanover 53

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 33, Christian School of York 26: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (7-12) led 29-18 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the non-league victory. Individually for the Rams, Kylie Pietrowski and Lizzie Price each scored a team high eight points apiece. For the Defenders (16-3) Linda Brown scored a game high 14 points, while teammate Rylie Bell knocked in 12 points.

Lower Dauphin 41, Northeastern 40

Northern York 48, Dover 15

Fairfield 46, Fannett Metal 15

Harrisburg Academy 41, York Country Day 10

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

York College 72, Albright 69: At York College, Kai Cipalla's layup with eight seconds remaining gave the Spartans (11-10, 5-7) a 70-69 lead and they held on to capture the MAC Commonwealth home victory. Cipalla knocked in 12 points in the game. Teammate Jayden Rowe scored a team-high 20 points, including three shots from deep. Tate Landis knocked in 12 points, while Chris Miers scored 10.