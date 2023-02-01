Spring Grove wrestling tops Elizabethtown, falls in quarterfinals at districts

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

LINGLESTOWN — If there ever was a question about the heart of the Spring Grove wrestling program after two bitter setbacks last week, the Rockets left no doubt Tuesday at the District 3 Class 3A team tournament.

Entering as the No. 9 seed, the Papertown boys had to figure a way to get past an Elizabethtown squad that came into the evening with a 10-2 record. In less than an hour, the Rockets' mentality against the Bears became crystal-clear — run right through them.

Tied with Bears after the first seven bouts, the Spring Grove boys swept the final six matches, winning each by fall to secure an impressive 52-16 triumph.

The reward for their heroics, however, was a contest with No. 1 Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals. After about a 25 minute break, the Rams, who pasted rival Carlisle by a 54-9 mark, proved why they are the favorites to win this year’s title. Central Dauphin took 10 of the 13 bouts against the Rockets, including six pins and a pair of technical falls, en route to a 52-15 victory.

Despite that setback, the Rockets remain alive in the consolation bracket. They will wrestle again Thursday at home against No. 13-seed Conestoga Valley at 5 p.m. The Buckskins knocked off unbeaten ELCO, 31-24, in the first round before falling to Chambersburg, 47-19.

“We put 15 on (Central Dauphin) and there were a couple of other places where we could have won,” Spring Grove coach Tyke Conover said. “So, we didn’t do too bad against them. We still get to go home and wrestle Thursday.”

Getting to either the semifinals or consolation round was the primary goal for Conover and his squad Tuesday. After missing out last year, the Spring Grove boys were determined not to let that happen again.

Thanks to six consecutive pins to end the first-round tussle with Elizabethtown, the Rockets were assured of that. The avalanche began with freshman Chase Amspacher at 172, who put Spring Grove ahead 22-16 with a stick at the 1:16 mark. It continued with Connor Grubb (189, 3:04), Teague Conover (215, 3:37), Michael Hershey (285, 0:46), Andrew Telencio (107, 2:25) and finally Tanner Grim (114, 2:46).

While the streak of falls may not have been exactly what Tyke Conover envisioned, he certainly thought his boys could come away with the triumph.

“Yeah, I figured that was pretty much how that match was going to go,” Conover said. “I figured that once we got to a certain point we would get some bonus points, but the kids wrestled well. They were hungry and wanted the win.”

It was a solid night for several of the Spring Grove wrestlers, including the trio of Levi Snyder, Teague Conover and Hershey. Those three won both of their bouts Tuesday, with Conover and Hershey securing both of their victories by pin.

It was a great bounceback performance for Teague Conover after suffering just his fourth defeat Saturday at Gettysburg. With his victories Tuesday, Conover improved to 27-4 on the season.

“Teague got two big pins for us,” said Tyke Conover, who is Teague’s father. “He did well tonight. I just try to get him to open up and it’s frustrating at times with me being both coach and dad ... but that’s why we have a bunch of other great coaches so I try to stay out of the way.”

It’s been nearly impossible for anyone to get out of the way of Hershey on the mat so far this season. The Spring Grove heavyweight is now 28-4 after a pair of dominating falls that took a combined 91 seconds.

For Snyder, it’s been somewhat similar to Hershey. While not racking up the pin tallies like his teammate, Snyder has been a consistent force for the Rockets, as evidenced by his 31-2 record which included a big win against CD’s Dallas Schorr (23-12).

“Levi wrestled well,” Conover said. “We’re on that journey (to the state tournament) and we’re looking for him to just keep getting better and better every time out, so I was pleased with what he did tonight, too.”

No. 7-seed Central York, the other York-Adams League team in the Class 3A tournament, took down 10th-seeded Hempfield 40-24 in the opener before falling to No. 2 Wilson 39-22. The Panthers will also be in action Thursday at Spring Grove, and the Division I rivals are one win away from a rematch in the consolation bracket.

Spring Grove 52, Elizabethtown 16

121: Francis Burke (E) md. Davis Baum, 13-2.127: Austin Reitmeyer (E) p. Jason Ruppert, 1:07.133: Andrew Eyster (SG) by forfeit.139: Levi Snyder (SG) md. Nate Thomas, 12-3.145: Jarod Baker (SG) p. Kai Laszakovits, 2:50.152: Ryan Findlay (E) d. Henry Rumbaugh, 10-3.160: Aiden Robinson (E) d. Luke Smyser, 16-11.172: Chase Amspacher (SG) p. Devin Forney, 1:16.189: Connor Grubb (SG) p. Collin Huggins, 3:04.215: Teague Conover (SG) p. Ryan Hottenstein, 3:37.285: Michael Hershey (SG) p. Andrew Kouyatah, :46.107: Andrew Telencio (SG) p. Trenton Smith, 2:25.114: Tanner Grim (SG) p. Hayden Best, 2:46.

Central Dauphin 52, Spring Grove 15

127: Liam Flanagan (CD) p. Andrew Eyster, 3:40. 133: Levi Snyder (SG) d. Dallas Schorr, 6-2.139: Gavin Reynolds (CD) d. Jarod Baker, 13-9.145: Matt Repos (CD) p. Henry Rumbaugh, 2:28.152: Michael Beers (CD) tf. Luke Smyser, 16-0 (3:21).160: Ryan Garvick (CD) p. Chase Amspacher, 2:19.172: Arthur Ruud (CD) p. Connor Grubb, 2:57.189: Eli Poyer (CD) d. Jayden Foster, 4-3.215: Teague Conover (SG) p. Luke Nye, 1:57.285: Michael Herhsey (SG) p. Anthony Robsock, :45.107: Thunder Beard (CD) tf. Andrew Telencio, 17-2 (4:51).114: Luke Hitchcock (CD) p. Tanner Grim, :40.121: C.J. Ferree (CD) p. Davis Baum, 1:28.