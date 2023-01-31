Local roundup: Biglerville tops Bermudian Springs in district wrestling tourney

Staff Report

York-Adams Division III wrestling rivals Biglerville and Bermudian Springs met for the second time this season Monday in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament. And after falling in the first meeting on Jan. 5, the host Canners got revenge in the postseason.

No. 8-seed Biglerville emerged with a 43-29 victory over the No. 9-seed Eagles Monday evening, winning four of the final six matches to advance to the district quarterfinals. The Canners (14-8 overall) will take on top-seeded and undefeated Berks Catholic on Wednesday.

Bermudian Springs (12-9) led 23-19 through seven bouts before Biglerville rallied with three straight pins by Levi Roberts (189), Mason Mentzer (215) and Mason Keiper (285) to help them take a 37-23 lead and clinch the victory with a forfeit looming in the final match of the night. Brody Gardner (121) and Devan Ponce (139) also picked up pins for Biglerville.

For the Eagles, Cole Schisler (107), Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133), Nathan Keller (160) and Carter Storm (172) each picked up pins. Bermudian Springs didn't have the same luck as it did in its 39-34 win over the Canners earlier this season, but several individual wrestlers have a chance to have strong postseasons in February.

Biglerville's matchup with Berks Catholic is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinals and consolation matches will take place later in the evening. The finals and third-place matches will take place Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

MORE WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2A first round

Eastern York 50, Hamburg 22

BOWLING

York Tech 5, Spring Grove 0: At Colony Park North, Mason Smith led the Spartans (8-2) to the road victory by rolling a day-best 669 in the three games played. Teammate Primo Cadawas rolled a 618, while Cameron Taylor bowled a 605. Brayden Wagman rolled a 627 for the Rockets (9-2). Three York-Adams League teams now have exactly two losses in the final week of the regular season, with these two joining reigning state champion Central York.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

West York 70, Shippensburg 60: At West York, the Bulldogs (11-9) led 55-45 going into the final quarter and they went on capture the non-league victory on senior night. Reagan Doll led the offense with a game-high 22 points, including three shots from behind the arc, while teammate Rylee Cessna knocked in 17 points and Faith Walker scored 13.

Christian School of York 45, Covenant Christian 38: At Covenant Christian, Rylie Bell and Linda Brown led the Defenders (16-2) to the road victory by scoring a combined 36 points. Brown also grabbed 12 rebounds. Teammate Tirzah Miller grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Spring Grove 74, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York High 56, Spring Grove 44: At Spring Grove, the Bearcats improved to 8-2 in the division and 16-4 overall with the road win. The Rockets fell to 6-13 (2-9).

ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Central York 7, Annville-Cleona/Manheim Central/Northern Lebanon 1: At Klick Lewis Arena, Jett Witte led the Panthers (15-2-0) to the road victory by recording a hat trick and also adding one assist. Teammates Luke Steward scored one goal and added two assists, Anthony Woodard added two assists, while Andrew Guiddy scored one goal and added one assist.