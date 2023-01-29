Spring Grove wrestling falls at Gettysburg in final prep for postseason

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

GETTYSBURG — The calendar may indicate that the District 3 Class 3A team wrestling tournament begins Tuesday, but the York-Adams League Division I champion Spring Grove Rockets have already gotten a big taste of what is about to come over the past seven days.

The taste in their mouth, however, is anything but sweet.

After getting pummeled on the scoreboard Wednesday by a top-flight Cumberland Valley outfit, the Rockets traveled west on Route 30 to take on defending district champion Gettysburg on Saturday evening. The extra days in between were of little help for the Rockets as the Warriors took eight of 13 bouts en route to a dominating 42-21 triumph on the school’s senior night.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I told the kids after Cumberland Valley,” Spring Grove coach Tyke Conover said. “The score doesn’t indicate how close that dual was and that’s true for tonight and Wednesday night.”

The Eagles downed Conover’s squad 42-9 Wednesday with the help of six decisions and four pinfalls that racked up the bonus points. Those extra points via the fall came up big once against Saturday against Gettysburg, as the hosts used a pin streak from 152 to 172 to take control of the contest.

Gabe Pecaitis began the blitz by flattening Spring Grove’s Tanner Culp in just 22 seconds at 152. The Warriors’ Dalton Redden needed 3:42 to pin Luke Smyser at 160 before teammate Jaxon Townsend picked up his 28th victory this season with a 47-second fall over the Rockets’ Connor Grubb.

What began as a very modest 10-9 advantage for Gettysburg after four bouts quickly ballooned into an extremely comfortable 28-9 cushion that all but assured victory for the Warriors.

“Do I think we have a team that is good enough to win the District 3 (team) tournament?” Conover said. “No, I don’t, but I know I have some kids that, at the end of the year, are going to do some good things.”

A couple of those athletes showed some resiliency Saturday.

Coming off just his second defeat of the season Wednesday, Spring Grove senior Levi Snyder (29-2) recorded a fall in 66 seconds at 139.

Junior Michael Hershey, who did not wrestle against Cumberland Valley, scored a fall in 61 seconds at 285 to improve to 26-4 overall.

Perhaps the best bounce-back of the night came at 114 by junior Tanner Grim. After falling behind 6-0 in his bout with Ethan Burgess, Grim flipped the script by racking up 12 straight points to claim a 12-6 decision. Grim improved to 18-7 overall while Burgess dropped to 14-4.

“That’s why we’re here — to get our kids in those types of matches for the end of the year,” Conover said. “There might be a time when you get into the blood round and you get down and think, 'Oh crap, I’m done,' but you just have to keep fighting and do those little things right.”

Senior Jarod Baker (139) and freshman Chase Amspacher (189) picked up victories by decision for the Rockets (14-6).

Despite tough back-to-back losses, the Rockets are in line to compete in the district team draw Tuesday. In the official bracket released Sunday afternoon, the Rockets earned the No. 9 seed, which puts them up against No. 8 Elizabethtown at Central Dauphin High School.

The winner of that contest would move on to the quarterfinals against either No.1 Central Dauphin or No. 16 Carlisle. All quarterfinalist teams, win or lose, will wrestle Thursday at Spring Grove in either the semifinals or the consolations. The finals and third-place matches are set for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

“Our goal is to win that first match,” Conover said of Tuesday. “If we do that, we’ll be in the quarterfinals so we can wrestle at home Thursday.”

Gettysburg 42, Spring Grove 21

127: Kainan Holmes (G) p. Andrew Eyster, 4:40

133: Levi Snyder (SG) p. Aiden Fitzgerald, 1:06

139: Jarod Baker (SG) d. Matthew Rebert, 5-1

145: Caden Shearer (G) md. Henry Rumbaugh, 12-0

152: Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Tanner Culp, :22

160: Dalton Redden (G) p. Luke Smyser, 3:42

172: Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Connor Grubb, :47

189: Chase Amspacher (SG) d. Mason Rebert, 8-2

215: Tyler Withers (G) md. Teague Conover, 13-2

285: Michael Hershey (SG) p. Adrian Ramirez, 1:00

107: William Yordy (G) md. Andrew Telencio, 13-2

114: Tanner Grim (SG) d. Ethan Burgess, 12-6

121: Isaiah Jackson (G) p. Davis Baum, 1:20