York-Adams League weekend wrap-up: Five wrestling teams in district bracket

Five York-Adams League wrestling teams will compete for PIAA District 3 team titles. Tournament brackets were released Sunday with action set to begin Monday.

The Class 2A bracket features York-Adams Division II champion Eastern York as the No. 5 seed and Division III co-champs Biglerville and Bermudian Springs at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Central York is seeded seventh and Spring Grove is ninth in Class 3A.

Postseason wrestling begins Monday with the Class 2A first round. Eastern York (12-4) will host No. 12-seed Hamburg (8-8), while Bermudian Springs (12-8) is set to visit Biglerville (13-7). The Eagles defeated the Canners 39-34 at home Jan. 5, but will now put their season on the line in a road contest.

The 16-team 3A tournament will hold both its first round and quarterfinals Tuesday. Central York (9-2) will take on 10th-seeded Hempfield (9-2) at Wilson High School and Spring Grove (14-6) will battle No. 8-seed Elizabethtown (10-2) at Central Dauphin. A win for either local side would likely merit a quarterfinal matchup against a top-two seed.

The 3A semifinals and consolation matches will all take place Thursday at Spring Grove. The 2A quarterfinals and semifinals are slated for Wednesday at Berks Catholic (the tournament's No. 1 seed) and West Perry (No. 2). The championship and third-place matches for both classifications are set for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE

It was a light final weekend of the regular season for local wrestling teams, but Red Lion made a late push for a district tournament berth by going 5-0 at its home dual event. The Lions (12-6) beat Avon Grove 60-15, York Tech 57-16, Hamburg 38-30, Central Dauphin East 43-25 and Lower Dauphin 37-32. They finished 17th in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, one spot short of team tournament inclusion.

Five Lions went 5-0 individually as they gear up for district individuals. Jesse Rappazzo (189) won four matches by pin and one by forfeit to earn a perfect 30 points. Mason Harvey (127), Wylan Damon (145), Frank Gulli (160) and James Lopez (215) also went 5-0.

York Suburban went 4-1 at the event as a group, while Dallastown was 3-1 and York Tech finished 0-5. Dallastown picked up a head-to-head win over the Trojans, who finished 26th in the power rankings.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Tech 41, Biglerville 33: In Saturday's lone York-Adams division hoops contest, the visiting Spartans (6-13, 5-7) took a 19-8 lead into the half and cruised past the Canners (4-16, 2-10). Tyson Smith led York Tech with 10 points, while Michael Gladney and Jordon Overton each added nine. Cameron Tyson, Lukas Smelser and Bearson Zullinger each scored seven for Biglerville.

New Oxford 56, Delone Catholic 45: In the second half of a varsity doubleheader at New Oxford, the host Colonials (9-11) pulled away late against the Squires (13-5). Brady and Brennan Holmes led the way with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Cam Keller notched 13 points and Aidan Wittmer added 10 for Delone Catholic, whose previous four losses had all come to Division III foes Littlestown and York Catholic.

York High 74, Milton Hershey 43: The Bearcats (15-4) rolled to the road victory as all five starters scored in double figures — Omarion Newson had 16, Daveyon Lydner 14, Juelz Tucker 14, David Warde 13 and Jacere Vega 12. York High outscored Milton Hershey 18-5 in the second quarter to take a 44-23 lead at the break and maintained the big advantage.

West York 59, Wyomissing 47: The host Bulldogs (14-6) led 27-25 at the half but opened up a 43-34 lead in the third quarter before padding the margin in the fourth. Jovan DeShields led West York with 16 points and Jake Knisley added 14 to lead West York. Wyomissing fell to 6-9.

Susquehannock 49, Solanco 42: It's been a season of streaks for the host Warriors, who now have their second five-game win streak of the year with a three-game losing skid in between. Susquehannock improved to 14-5 overall, whole Solanco fell to 6-13.

Berks Catholic 68, York Catholic 55: The Irish (13-6) couldn't quite keep up with the host Saints, who improved to 17-2 and remained atop the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. (York Catholic is fourth in 3A.)

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 52, New Oxford 27: Brielle Baughman scored 18 points, Kaitlin Schwarz notched 12 and Megan Jacoby added 11 as the visiting Squirettes (18-1) cruised to their 17th straight victory. Kelbie Linebaugh led New Oxford (6-14) with 11 points. Injured Colonials senior Ella Billman started and scored an uncontested basket at the start of the contest.

Susquehannock 41, Solanco 30: Elana Snyder scored 20 points and the visiting Warriors (12-8) pulled away from the Mules in the fourth quarter. Susquehannock held a 21-20 advantage entering the frame, then Snyder hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the final minutes alone.

Berks Catholic 56, York Catholic 46: The Irish (15-5) fell behind early, trailed 26-16 at the half and couldn't come back. Meredith Smith notched 15 points and Mariah Shue added 10 to lead York Catholic, while Caraline Herb had 18 and Sydney Corado scored 14 for Berks Catholic (13-4).

Wilson 44, York High 43: It was the first loss all season for the Bearcats to someone other than Central York, Red Lion or Dallastown. York High fell to 14-6 with the road loss, while Wilson climbed to 13-5.

York Tech 47, Line Mountain 34: Rhlyn Rouse tallied 20 points and Amelia Bernard as the Spartans improved to 8-11 with the home victory. York Tech led 32-28 through three quarters before gaining separation late.