High school roundup: Eastern York wrestling wins D-II title, two tied in D-III

Staff Report

The Eastern York wrestling team captured the outright York-Adams Division II championship on Thursday night, while Bermudian Springs and Biglerville clinched shares of the Division III title with victories to close the league schedule.

The Golden Knights beat Susquehannock, 48-25, in Wrightsville to complete an incredible turnaround season. Eastern York went 6-0 in the division and will enter the District 3 Class 2A tournament 12-4 overall; the program was 1-5 and 3-12 last season.

In Division III, Bermudian Springs topped York Tech 56-18 and Biglerville handled Hanover 54-15 as both teams finished with 5-1 division records. Bermudian came away when the teams met head-to-head, but the Eagles also suffered a loss to Littlestown this season.

In the win over the Spartans, the Eagles (12-8, 5-1) received pins from Jakson Keffer (139), Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (152), Carter Storm (172), Codi Rodgers (Hwt.), Cole Schisler (107), Austin Anderson (121) and Reece Daniels (127) to help them secure the Division III victory. Kenny Glover (189) and Ethan Markel (215) each picked up pins for York Tech (4-10, 1-4).

At Hanover, the Canners (13-8, 5-1) received pins from Seth Lady (152), Guillaume Schmitz (160), Levi Roberts (189), Mason Keiper (Hwt.), Kye Nelson (107) and Brody Gardner (115) to help them secure the Division III victory and a share of the title. For the Nighthawks (9-8, 4-2), Daniel Corbin (121) picked up a pin.

All three of these teams will compete in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament, which begins Monday. A first-round meeting between two of the squads is possible — Biglerville was eighth and Bermudian ninth in the power rankings as of Thursday night — but the rankings won't freeze until this weekend.

MORE WRESTLING

West York 45, Dover 18: At West York, the Division II match was all tied up at 18-18 before the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-3) captured the final five bouts of the match to secure the home victory. Seamus McNichols (145) highlighted the Bulldogs' run with a pin. For the Eagles (3-11, 1-5), Carter Hoffman picked up a pin at 107.

Hanover 60, Fairfield 18

Eastern York 48, Susquehannock 25

York Suburban 65, Reading 6

BOYS' SWIMMING

Northeastern 129, Spring Grove 49: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats (4-1, 3-1) were led individually by Kaidan Helmeczi capturing first place in the 500 free and 100 fly. As a team, the Bobcats captured first place in 11 of the 12 events. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in Division I.

Central York 91, South Western 77: At Hanover, the Panthers (4-2, 2-2) used a team effort in securing the Division I victory by capturing first place in two of the three relay events and also securing multiple second- and third-place finishes. For the Mustangs (3-5, 2-2), Owen Cromer won the 50 and 100 free, while teammate Sean Filipovits won the 100 back and 100 fly.

Dallastown 132, Red Lion 19

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 120, Northeastern 57: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (3-4, 2-2) won the Division I meet by receiving mulitple individual victories from Madison Bortner (500 free and 200 IM) and Ashley Rauhauser (100 back and 50 free). As a team, Spring Grove captured first place in 10 of the 12 events. Northeastern dropped to 0-5 (0-4).

South Western 98, Central York 87: At Hanover, the Mustangs (7-1, 3-1) used a team effort in securing the Division I victory by capturing first place in two of the three relay events and also securing multiple second- and third-place finishes. For the Panthers (5-1, 3-1), Jayla Eckert won the 100 back and 100 fly.

Dallastown 106.5, Red Lion 63.5.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 31, Northumberland Christian 28: At Christian School of York, the Defenders (15-2) led 21-11 going into the final quarter of play and held on to defeat the PIAA Class-1A defending champs. Rylie Bell led the Defenders offense with a game high 15 points, while teammate Linda Brown knocked in 11 points.

Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50

Fairfield 50, West Shore Christian 29

BOYS' BASKETBALL

East Pennsboro 66, Dover 61