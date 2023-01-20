High school roundup: Eastern York wrestling leads D-II after beating York Suburban

Staff Report

One year after going 1-5 in York-Adams Division II and 3-12 overall, the Eastern York wrestling team controls its own destiny in the division.

The Golden Knights took down York Suburban, 36-28, in a battle of D-II unbeatens on Thursday night. The meet came down to the final match at 189 pounds, where Eastern York's Cole Staker pinned York Suburban's Myles Zarmont-Garland after 1:04 to clinch the victory for the visitors.

The teams traded matches throughout the night. After Suburban's Brandon Haywood won by major decision at 215, the Golden Knights won three straight to take a 12-4 lead. They led 18-7 after six bouts, 24-13 after eight and 30-19 through 10. The Trojans clawed back, as Dakota Shue won by decision at 160 and Cole Jones earned a pin at 172 to make it 30-28 entering the last match.

Bryce Myers (Hwt.), Brayden Lighty (139) and Keagan Hubler (152) also earned pins for the Golden Knights (10-4, 4-0 Division II). Tyler Adams (133) and Brayden Gentzyel (145) also took home the full six points in their matches for the Trojans (7-4, 5-1).

York Suburban would have clinched the Division II title with the victory. Instead, Eastern York will take first place if it beats Susquehannock on Jan. 26 and Northeastern on Feb. 1.

WRESTLING

Spring Grove 49, Dallastown 19: The Rockets clinched the outright Division I title with the victory and finished 5-0 in the division. Dallastown, which won the division last year, finished 0-5 and dropped to 4-8 overall.

Northeastern 54, West York 22: At West York, the Bobcats (4-14, 3-1 Division II) received pins from Eljah Hewitt (121), Eric Orpin (127), Dominic Nguyen (133), Denis Arrebato (160), Ryan Maley (172) and Alex Staub (215) to help them secure the road victory. With the loss, West York falls to 5-8 (2-3).

West Perry 50, Biglerville 12: At West Perry, Mason Keiper (215) scored the lone pin for the Canners (12-8) in the non-league matchup.

Delone Catholic 32, York Tech 31: At Spry, Jackson Arigo (139) pinned Nick Creisher at the 3:42 mark of the final bout to clinch the Division III victory for the Squires (2-13, 1-4). Teammate Colby Noel (127) also picked up a pin. For the Spartans (4-9, 1-3), Pearce Alleyne (215) picked up a pin.

Susquehannock 48, Dover 30: At Dover, the Warriors (4-10, 2-3 Division II) received pins from Tristan Coleman (139) and Tim Hall (215) to help them secure the road victory. For the Eagles (3-10, 1-4), Russell Ziegler (152), Eli Leiphart (121) and Ty Hoffman (133) each picked up pins. As a team, Susquehannock picked up six forfeit victories.

Central York 57, New Oxford 12: At Central York, after trailing 12-9 through the first four bouts, the Panthers (9-2, 4-1) captured the final nine bouts to secure the easy Division I victory. Elias Long (133), Kyle Setler (152), Carter Davis (160), Macon Myers (172), Grant Miller (189) and Ian Scully (Hwt.) all picked up pins for Central York. For the Colonials (10-6, 3-2), Jerry Dattoli (127) picked up a pin.

Bermudian Springs 59, Fairfield 10: At Fairfield, the Eagles (11-8, 4-1) received a tech fall victory from Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133) en route to the easy Division III victory. Caden Dull (Hwt.) picked up a pin for the Green Knights (0-3, 0-3), who forfeited nine matches to Bermudian Springs.

Hanover 36, Littlestown 32: At Littlestown, the Nighthawks (6-3, 3-2 Division III) trailed 33-24 with two bouts remaining but captured an injury-shortened bout win and took the final match by forfeit to secure the road victory. Connor Laughman (114), Daniel Corbin (121) and Eli Abell (172) each picked up a pin for Hanover. For the Thunderbolts (8-8, 3-3), Caden Rankin (133), Cameron Mingee (139) and Connor Dillon (152) each won with pins.

Red Lion 43, South Western 24

BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 107, West York 59: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors (6-0, 3-0) saw Tyler Wright capture first place in the 100 fly and 200 IM while Nick Johns won the 100 and 50 free and Jacob Wade took the 200 free and 100 back. As a team, Susquehannock won 10 of the 11 events. With the loss, West York falls to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Division II.

Dover 121, New Oxford 42: At Dover, the Eagles (4-1, 2-0 Division I) were led individually by John Bubb capturing first place in the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Mason Hockenberry won the 200 and 500 free and Ethan Downey won the 50 and 100 free. As a team, the Eagles captured first place in 9 of the 11 events. New Oxford fell to 1-3 (0-2).

Dallastown 106, South Western 64

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 118, West York 36: At Shrewsbury YMCA, Lauren Kalmanowicz led the Warriors (3-3, 2-1) to the easy Division II victory by taking first place in the 100 back and 100 free. The Warriors also captured first place in all three relay events. For the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-3), Brianna Miller won the 500 and 50 free.

Dover 145, New Oxford 37: At Dover, the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Division II) were led individually by Nora Craig taking first place in the 200 and 500 free, while teammate Eliza Burrage won the 50 free and 100 back. As a team, the Eagles captured 11 of the 12 events. New Oxford fell to 0-4 (0-2).

Dallastown 89, South Western 81

BOWLING

Dallastown 5, Kennard-Dale 0