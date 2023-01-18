High school roundup: Spring Grove wrestling holds off Manheim Township, 40-36

Staff Report

The Spring Grove wrestling team improved to 13-4 this season by earning a 40-36 home victory over Manheim Township in a non-league match on Tuesday night.

Andrew Eyster picked up a pin victory in 20 seconds during the second-to-last bout at 127 pounds to push the Rockets' lead to 40-30 and clinch the win. Spring Grove had held a 34-18 lead before two straight pins by the visiting Blue Streaks (5-10) cut the margin to 34-30.

The Rockets also received pins from Levi Snyder (139), Jarod Baker (145), Teague Conover (215), Michael Hershey (Hwt.) and Andrew Telencio (107). Of the 13 individual matches, 12 were won with pins and one was a major decision (Chase Amspacher at 160 for the hosts).

Spring Grove closes its York-Adams Division I schedule Thursday against Dallastown. The Rockets are 4-0 in the division and the reigning champion Wildcats are 0-4.

MORE WRESTLING

York Suburban 56, West York 12: At York Suburban, the Trojans (7-3, 5-0 Division II) received pins from Cole Jones (189), Riley Price-Lerley (107), Tyler Adams (133) and Brayden Gentzyel (145) to help them secure the easy division victory. Nate Brown picked up a pin at 121 for the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-2).

Biglerville 63, Fairfield 6: At Biglerville, the Canners (12-7, 4-1 Division III) received pins from Levi Robert (215) and Kye Nelson (107) to help them secure the easy victory. As a team, the Canners earned eight forfeit victories. Shorthanded Fairfield fell to 0-2 overall and in the division.

Susquehannock 36, Kennard-Dale 33: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (3-10, 1-3) trailed 33-9 with five matches remaining in the bout but rallied back to win all five and capture the Division II home victory. Tim Hall (215) and Isaiah Durham (Hwt.) highlighted the Warriors' five match comeback by each picking up pins, while teammate Oren McKee also won by decision. Zachary McNamee won by pin at 121 for the Rams (7-9, 0-5).

Bermudian Springs 59, Middletown 12: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Jakson Keffer (139), Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (152), Lyhern Keslar (160), Carter Storm (172), Brennon Ault (189), Cole Schisler (107), Austin Anderson (121) and Reece Daniels (133) to secure the easy non-league victory.

Hanover 54, York Tech 16: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (5-3, 2-2 Division III) received pins from Aizik Shoap (160), Eli Abell (172), Ben Phelps (189), Dylan Shue (107), Connor Laughman (114), Daniel Corbin (121), Landon Gobrecht (133), Jedidiah Abell (145) and Allan Mitra (152) to help them secure the victory. For the Spartans (4-8, 1-2), heavyweight Ethan Markel picked up a pin.

Boiling Springs 61, South Western 6: At Hanover, the Mustangs (7-10, 1-3) received a lone pin from James Bonczewski (107) but were unable to come any closer in the non-league matchup.

Northeastern goes 0-3 at Cedar Cliff Quad Meet: The Bobcats (3-14) fell to event host Cedar Cliff 56-18, lost to Ephrata 48-21 and came up short in a 60-17 defeat against Mechanicsburg. Northeastern received pins from Elijah Hewitt (121) and Ryan Maley (160) in the match against Ephrata. Individual results from the other matches were not available.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs 50, York Tech 23: At Spry, Tyson Carpenter scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles (6-10, 4-4) to the easy Division III road victory. Teammate Lane Hubbard knocked in 14 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Spartans (4-9, 3-4), Ethan Shimmel scored a team high seven-points.

Susquenita 61, York Country Day 56

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 38, Lancaster County Christian 16: At Christian School of York, the Defenders (12-1) led 22-8 at the half and went on to capture the easy CCAC home victory. Linda Brown led the Defenders with a game-high 19 points.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 92, Red Lion 28: At Red Lion, the Rockets (1-4, 1-2) were led individually by Zach Spangler capturing first place in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Liam Lancaster winning the 200 and 500 free and Jack Wallis taking the 100 and 50 free. The Lions fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in Division I.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 100, Red Lion 70: At Red Lion, the Rockets (1-4, 1-2) were led by Madison Bortner taking first place in the 100 fly and 200 free, while teammate Ashley Rauhauser won the 100 breast and 200 IM. Red Lion dropped to 3-2 (1-2).

PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS

Hill's Maryland Classic Invitational, Level 9

Junior A Division: Briana Revesz (Vault) 9.45, 3rd; (Uneven Bars) 9.0, 1st ... Ava Merkey (Balance Beam) 9.225, 1st

Junior B Division: Kayla Weese (Vault) 9.175 3rd; (Uneven Bars) 9.10 3rd; (Floor Exercise) 9.20 T-1st; (All-Around) 36.35, 2nd.