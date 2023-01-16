York-Adams League wrestling roundup: Central York goes 5-0 at Patriot Duals

Central York’s wrestling team continued a strong 2022-23 season by posting a perfect 5-0 record in the Patriot Duals at Red Land High School on Saturday.

The Panthers improved their dual meet record to 8-2 this season by beating Lancaster Catholic 67-6, Red Land 39-27, Selinsgrove 46-22, York Tech 60-12 and Garden Spot 56-18.

Eight different Panthers posted perfect 5-0 records as individuals. Wyatt Dillon won all of his bouts by pin to earn a day-best 30 total points, while Carter Davis and Elias Long were right behind with 28 points. Connor Knight and Ian Scully followed with 27; Harris Keares and Macon Myers notched 25; and Cash Twigg recorded 24.

Central’s toughest test of the day came in its second match against host Red Land, as the Panthers held just a 33-27 lead over the Patriots with two weight classes remaining. Scully sealed the win for his team with a win by decision at 285, and Keares added another decision at 107.

York Tech dropped to 4-7 this season after falling 61-6 to Red Land, 63-10 to Selinsgrove, 57-15 to Garden Spot and 60-12 to Central York. Cohen Butler led the Spartans with a 3-1 individual record, while Chase Wentz and Cole Lehr won twice (once each by forfeit).

Selinsgrove posted a 3-1 record at the event, Red Land went 2-2 and Garden Spot was 2-3. Lancaster Catholic went 0-2.

Central York closes York-Adams Division I play this Thursday against New Oxford. York Tech visits Hanover on Tuesday, hosts Delone Catholic on Thursday and hosts Fairfield on Friday.

WEEKEND WHIPAROUND

Dave Conaway Memorial Duals (at New Oxford): The host Colonials went 3-2 on the day, with Lane Johnson, Jerry Dattoli and Micah Smith posting 5-0 records and Johnson earning five pins. Dover went 1-4 and Northeastern went 0-5 at the event, with the Eagles beating the Bobcats head-to-head (36-25). Boiling Springs went 5-0, Shikellamy went 4-1 and Hatboro-Horsham was 2-3.

Dallastown Duals: The host Wildcats went 2-1 with wins over Abington and Susquehannock and a loss to Cocalico. The Warriors finished the day 0-3, while Cumberland Valley stole the show with a 3-0 mark.

Gettysburg Duals: Red Lion went 3-2, led by Jackson Orrell’s unblemished weekend record, and Bermudian Springs finished 1-4 with Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus winning all five of his matches. Warrior Run was a perfect 5-0 on Saturday, including a 35-30 win over host Gettysburg.

Husky Duals (at Mifflin County): Spring Grove went 2-1 against a talented field, beating Y-A squads Biglerville (45-21) and South Western (43-16) but falling to host Mifflin County (44-27). Biglerville also beat South Western head-to-head, 48-24. The Canners also beat Tyrone, 36-24, while the Mustangs fell 48-21 against Manheim Central and finished 0-3.

Dutchmen Duals (at Annville-Cleona): West York went 0-3 against Columbia, Camp Hill and Upper Dauphin. Wykeem Martin and Evan Jones each posted 2-1 records on the mat, while Matthew Conde and Nate Brown earned wins by forfeit to finish 2-1 as well. Lower Dauphin was the lone undefeated team on the day with a 4-0 record.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday kicks off a busy week across the York-Adams League, as three nights feature full slates of division basketball games and the wrestling schedule is also scattered through the week. While most of the headlining bouts are set for Thursday, Divisions II and III each have a pair of matches set for Tuesday as well.

Spring Grove clinched at least a share of the D-I title with its 50-15 thumping of New Oxford on Friday, and the Rockets (4-0 in division) will return to action Thursday at Dallastown, which has gone 0-4 against a talented division in a rebuilding season. Completing the slate are New Oxford at Central York (both 3-1) and Red Lion (2-2) at South Western (1-3).

The D-II race will hinge on Thursday’s contest between Eastern York (3-0) and York Suburban (4-0), both of whom looked dominant in wins last week. West York and Northeastern are tied for third at 2-1 and will also face each other Thursday; the Bulldogs will also visit Suburban on Tuesday.

In Division III, Biglerville and Bermudian Springs both hold 3-1 records, with the Eagles boasting a head-to-head win over the Canners but holding a loss to Littlestown (2-2). Hanover and York Tech are both 1-1 in the division and have busy weeks ahead, starting against each other on Tuesday.

This coming weekend is lighter on tournament action. Red Lion will compete in the Denver Duals at Cocalico on Saturday, while West York and Hanover are set to travel to the Trojan Duals at Tulpehocken.