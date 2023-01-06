Local roundup: Spring Grove, York College wrestling teams share stage with wins

Staff Report

Spring Grove High School and York College both held their first dual meets of 2023 on Thursday at Spring Grove on Take Down Cancer Night. And both teams pulled away for commanding victories on the mat.

The Rockets continued their dominant start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 45-19 home win over York-Adams Division I rival South Western. And the Spartans cruised past Gettysburg College for a 36-7 victory in the nightcap.

The Rockets (7-2, 3-0) trailed the Mustangs 19-18 after the first eight bouts in the Division I contest, but the home team won the last five, highlighted by pins from Levi Snyder (139), Jarod Baker (145) Luke Smyser (152) and Connor Grubb (172). Teammates Michael Hershey (Hwt.) and Andrew Telencio (114) also each picked up pins in the victory. For South Western (2-4, 0-3), Dan Pierce 133 picked up a pin at 133.

York College then improved to 2-5 in dual meets this season by winning all but two individual matches against Gettysburg. Jared Townsend (174) and Kian Payne (184) earned pins for the Spartans. Senior Dalton Rohrbaugh, a Spring Grove graduate, earned a major decision at 133.

Spring Grove returns to action Saturday at the Rage in the Cage, where the Rockets will take on host Garnet Valley in the quarterfinals. South Western will compete at the Canner Duals hosted by Biglerville. York College's next action is Jan. 13 at the Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamsport.

MORE WRESTLING

New Oxford 27, Red Lion 26: At New Oxford, the Colonials (3-0, 3-0) trailed 26-12 with three bouts remaining wbut captured all three. With a forfeit looming at 121, Tristan Camacho earned a pin at 107 and Ethan Aiello won by decision at 114 to capture the Division I victory. Teammate Lane Johnson (160) also earned a pin. For the Lions (1-2, 1-2), Jesse Rappazzo (189) picked up a pin.

West York 45, Kennard-Dale 27: At West York, the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) received pins from Reed Fultz (215), Nathaniel Brown (127), Evan Jones (139) and Zaid Long (160) to help them secure the Division II victory. For the Rams (4-5, 0-3), Zachary McNamee (121) and Hunter McNamee (133) each picked up pins.

York Tech 36, Littlestown 33: At Spry, the Malachi Buer (127) pinned Cody Long at the 5:31 mark in the final match of the night to clinch the Division III victory for the Spartans (4-3, 1-1). Teammates Chase Wentz (121) and Cole Lehr (107) also picked up pins. On the other side, Caden Rankin (139), Brady Dillon (152), Tanner Yingling (160) and Tanner Rock (189) each notched pins for the Thunderbolts (5-2, 2-1).

Central York 46, Dallastown 27

Bermudian Springs 39, Biglerville 34

Northeastern 36, Dover 33

York Suburban 46, Susquehannock 24

Hanover 47, Delone Catholic 23

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover 96, West York 73: At Dover, the Eagles (3-1, 1-0) were led individually by Ethan Downey capturing first place in the 50 and 100 free, while teammate Mason Hockenberry took first place in the 100 back and 100 fly. For the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1), Ben Pacifico won the 200 IM and 500 free.

Dallastown 89, Northeastern 81: At Manchester, the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) led 81-75 going into the final event (400 free relay) when the team of Noah Krebs, Cooper Stiles, Lawson Neutzel and Arijah Anderson captured first place to secure the Division I victory. Krebs also captured first place in the 100 and 200 free, while Neutzel won the 500 free and 100 back. While the Bobcats dropped to 1-1 (0-1).

Boiling Spring 104, South Western 65: At Hanover, Sean Filipovits led the Mustangs (2-3) individually by taking first place in the 100 back and 200 free.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover 133, West York 41: At Dover, Mary Alice Craig led the Eagles (4-0, 1-0) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 100 free and 200 IM. For the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1), Brianna Miller broke a pool record in the 200 free with a time of 2:03.64. She also captured first place in the 100 breast.

Dallastown 109, Northeastern 51: At Manchester, the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) used a team effort in capturing the Division I victory by taking first place in all three relay events and capturing multiple individual second and third places. For the Bobcats (0-2, 0-1), Aaliyah Zimmerman won the 50 free and 100 fly.

South Western 105, Boiling Springs 81: At Hanover, Chloe Albrecht led the Mustangs (5-0) to the non-league victory by capturing first place in the 200 IM and 100 breast. As a team, South Western captured first place in two of the three relay events.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 51: At Northeastern, the Bobcats improved to 8-2 overall with the home win over the Pioneers (7-3).

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Albright 70, York College 57: At Reading, the Spartans (4-10, 1-4) trailed 37-15 at the half and were unable to make the second-half comeback dropping the road MAC Commonwealth matchup. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) scored a team-high 22 points, including a 9-of-11 from the charity stripe, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Teammate Brooklyn Naylor (Spring Grove) knocked in 10 points.