High school roundup: West York, York Tech wrestling teams go 1-1 in tri-match

Staff Report

The West York and York Tech wrestling teams both went 1-1 in a tri-match at West York on Wednesday evening.

The host Bulldogs started the evening with a 38-36 loss to Archbishop Curley, but the Spartans were able to beat the visitors from Maryland, 35-33, in the second match of the night. West York then rebounded to hold off York Tech, 42-36, to close the evening.

West York and Archbishop Curley started at 133 pounds, and the Bulldogs led 12-8 through four matches but lost four straight to fall behind 26-12 in the match. The majority of the remaining matches were decided by forfeit, but West York did receive a late pin from Nate Brown (121).

The Spartans, meanwhile, erased a 30-11 deficit on the scoreboard by taking four of the last five matches. Cohen Butler earned a pin at 133 pounds to swing the result in the final match. Kenneth Glover (215) and Ethan Markel (285) won by decision.

The York Tech-West York match started at 145 pounds, and the Bulldogs earned pins from Seamus McNichols (145), Wyatt Zech (152), and Cole Small (160) to take an 18-0 lead. But the Spartans then took a 30-18 lead thanks to pins by Jonas Kwasnjuk (172), Glover (189) and Cole Lehr (107). Then West York answered back with pins from Matthew Conde (114), Wykeem Martin (121) and Brown (127). Butler (133) then pinned Erica Mills to level the score at 36. Everything came down to the 139-pound class, where Evan Jones pinned Nick Creisher to secure the win for West York.

The Bulldogs are set to head into winter break with a 2-1 record this season. York Tech (3-1) faces Biglerville in a York-Adams Division III road match Thursday.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hanover 40, Fairfield 35: At Fairfield, Riley Stigler made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the visitors took the Division III victory. Hanover (3-3, 2-1) led 15-10 at halftime before both offenses found a rhythm in the second half. Breana Valentine scored 21 points for the Knights (4-3, 1-3), who dropped their 10th straight game against Hanover.

Eastern York 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 46: At Lampeter-Strasburg, Arianna Seitz led the Golden Knights to the non-league road victory by scoring a game-high 20 points and making 10 of 15 free throws. Teammate Alaina Neal knocked in 17 points. As team, the Golden Knights shot 16-of-22 from the charity stripe. With the win, Eastern York improves to 4-1 overall.

South Western 56, York Tech 27: At Hanover, Olivia Sell scored 13 poitns and Savannah Brooks had 10 to lead the Mustangs (4-4) to the non-league home victory. Malayna Kile led the Spartans (1-6) with 10 points.

Pequea Valley 58, Biglerville 47: At Pequea Valley, the Canners received a game-high 20 points from Brylee Rodgers but were unable to top the host Braves and drop the non-league contest. Biglerville fell to 3-5 overall.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

South Western 60, York Tech 37: At Spry, Aiden Littleton scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs (2-5) to the non-divisional road victory. Teammate Seth Seger knocked in 14 points. South Western led 16-7 after one quarter and 33-17 at halftime before cruising to the finish. Tyson Smith led the Spartans (2-4) with 13 points.

Pequea Valley 48, Biglerville 45: At Biglerville, the Canners trailed 37-29 going into the final quarter and saw their comeback fall just short. Cameron Tyson scored 12 points and Bear Zullinger knocked in 11 as Biglerville fell to 2-5.

Hanover 54, Fairfield 23