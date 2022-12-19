York-Adams wrestling roundup: How local teams fared on a busy weekend

Fifteen of 21 York-Adams League wrestling teams were in action over the weekend at a wide range of tournaments and multi-team dual events. Some groups stayed close to home, while others drove halfway across the state in pursuit of high-level competition.

The league began division play last week and continues forward this week, with several noteworthy matchups slated for Thursday. After that, a handful of local squads will compete in tournaments between Christmas and New Year’s. These events allow both teams and individuals to see how they stack up against the rest of the region and prepare for the intensity of late-season league matches.

Here’s the rundown of all the results from this weekend.

SNACKTOWN DUALS

Ten teams gathered at Hanover for a full Saturday of wrestling, with the first round of dual matches beginning at 9 a.m. and the last of six rounds starting at 3:45 p.m. The host Nighthawks went 1-1, losing to Lampeter-Strasburg 39-30 and beating Reading 54-21 in the first two sessions. Hanover follows its first two dual meets of the year with a trip to Fairfield on Thursday for its division opener.

Littlestown opened Saturday with a 41-25 victory over Kennard-Dale, then came back in the afternoon and fell 38-29 against Upper Dauphin (which went 5-0 at the event, easily the best of the 10 participating teams).

Kennard-Dale went 2-2 on the busiest schedule of the four York-Adams League teams present. The Rams followed their 9 a.m. loss to Littlestown with a 48-30 win over Middletown. They fell 59-18 against Upper Dauphin before rebounding to top Delone Catholic, 45-25, in the afternoon.

The Squires went 0-2, falling 60-18 against Upper Dauphin before their loss to Kennard-Dale.

KING OF THE MOUNTAIN

Central York made the lengthy trip to Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall for this prestigious two-day tournament and finished 13th among 30 participating teams with just eight wrestlers (event host and champion Central Mountain had 15 across the 13 weight classes).

Carter Davis (152) and Macon Myers (172) finished second in their classes to lead the Panthers. Wyatt Dillon placed fifth at 145 pounds. Elias Long placed seventh at 133 and Ian Scully was eighth at 285.

PANTHER HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Spring Grove finished 14th among 49 teams at Mount Aloysius College, while Dallastown was just behind in 16th. The Rockets had 91 points to their division rival’s 79.5. The tournament was held across Friday and Saturday.

Levi Snyder placed third at 139 pounds to lead the Rockets, while Michael Hershey took fourth in the 285-pound class. Teague Conover was seventh at 215.

Dallastown’s Isaiah Feeney placed third at 172 pounds, while Damian Key took fourth at 127. Aiden Karlie (121) and Trevor McWilliams (133) each made the fifth consolation round.

CARLISLE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In a 20-team, two-day event at Carlisle High School, Bermudian Springs took seventh place, Biglerville was ninth, South Western was 16th and West York finished 17th. Gettysburg, which left the York-Adams League in 2022, narrowly topped West Perry for the tournament title.

Bermudian Springs’ Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus captured the tournament title in the 133-pound weight class, defeating Carlisle’s Carter Pedrick in the final. The Eagles also received second-place finishes from Austin Anderson (121) and Reece Daniels (127) and a fifth-place showing from Brennon Ault (215).

Biglerville’s Devan Ponce took home the championship at 145 pounds, beating West Perry’s Tucker Seidel for the title. Seth Lady finished third at 152, Levi Roberts was fourth at 189 and Joey Ney took fifth at 139. In the 114-pound class, Canners teammates Brody Gardner and Caden Kessel squared off in the fifth-place match, with Gardner earning a pin at 1:26.

For South Western, Robbie Sterner took second in the 189-pound class, losing only to Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers. Ian Wysocki finished fifth at 172 and Daniel Pierce was eighth at 139.

Matthew Conde (114) earned a seventh-place finish for West York, while Ian Perez was eighth at 285.

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

York Suburban finished eighth, Eastern York placed 14th and Susquehannock was 16th in a 20-team field at Donegal High School on Saturday. Wilson won the event over Elizabethtown and ELCO.

Two Trojans took home individual titles. Justin Adams rolled through the 107-pound class, while Tyler Adams earned the crown at 133 pounds. Brayden Gentzyel finished third at 145, with Gehret Gentzyel fourth at 139.

Eastern York’s George Leischner finished fourth at 121, Camron Weidlich placed fifth at 127 and Cole Staker was sixth at 189.

Jack VanTassel’s fourth-place finish at 152 pounds led Susquehannock. Tim Hall was fifth at 215 and Tristan Coleman finished sixth at 145.

PEQUEA VALLEY INVITATIONAL

York Tech finished fifth at an eight-team field at Pequea Valley High School on Saturday. Cole Lehr reached the championship finals at 107 before being pinned and finishing second place. Three Spartans — Dylan Godfrey (114), Nick Creigher (139) and Kenneth Glover (189) — finished third in their respective classes, while Cohen Butler (133) placed fourth.