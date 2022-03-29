Dover standout named Most Outstanding Wrestler for Pa. team at prestigious all-star event

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dover’s Mason Leiphart proved he belonged among the nation's top high school wrestlers on Friday night.

Leiphart was named Team Pennsylvania’s Most Outstanding Wrestler at the prestigious 48th annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which bills itself as the “Rose Bowl of Wrestling.”

The scholastic senior all-star event was previously known as the Dapper Dan. It pits a team of Pennsylvania all-stars against a team of all-stars from across the United States.

Leiphart earned a 6-2 triumph over California’s Joey Cruz in the 120-pound bout at Peters Township High School in McMurray, Washington County.

Leiphart, who finished his career with the Eagles at 132-12, was coming off a second-place finish at the PIAA Class 3-A Championships. The loss in the gold-medal state final was his only defeat of his senior season. He finished 2021-2022 with a 39-1 overall record.

Dover High’s all-time win leader also won a state 3-A bronze medal as a junior and won a District 3 3-A crown as a senior. The Franklin & Marshall recruit was also a three-time district 3-A runner-up.

Cruz is a two-time California state champion who is slated to wrestle for Oklahoma next season.

Leiphart wasn’t the only former York-Adams wrestler to earn a win at the PWC. Former Biglerville High School standout Levi Haines grabbed a 7-3 decision over Iowa’s Aiden Riggins in the 160-pound class.

Haines did not wrestle his senior season with the Canners in order to prepare for his college career at Penn State.

In three years with the Canners, Haines finished at 100-5. He had state runner-up finishes in Class 2-A as a freshman and sophomore before winning the PIAA 2-A crown as a junior.

Riggins, an Iowa recruit, is a two-time state champion in Iowa who had a 171-5 scholastic record.

The victories by Leiphart and Haines were not enough to give Team Pennsylvania the victory. The U.S. all-stars grabbed a 25-21 decision.

The event was held in partnership with the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.