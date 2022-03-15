Two area standouts set to compete in 'Rose Bowl of Wrestling' all-star event in Pittsburgh

STEVE HEISER

Two area standouts are headed to the “Rose Bowl of Wrestling.”

Dover High School senior Mason Leiphart and Biglerville High School senior Levi Haines have been selected to compete for the Pennsylvania team in the 48th annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

The event, which bills itself as the nation’s premier scholastic all-star event for amateur wrestling, is set for 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Peters Township High School in McMurray, Washington County. A team of Pennsylvania all-stars will take on a team of all-stars from across the United States.

The event is held in partnership with the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Leiphart is coming off a second-place finish at the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Championships at 120 pounds. It was his only loss of his senior season. He finished 2021-2022 with a 39-1 overall record and finished his career at 132-12.

The Franklin & Marshall recruit is Dover High’s all-time win leader. He also won a state 3-A bronze medal as a junior and won a District 3 3-A crown as a senior. He was also a three-time district 3-A runner-up.

The Eagles standout is slated to face Joey Cruz of Clovis North High in Fresno, California. Cruz has committed to wrestle for Oklahoma.

Haines, meanwhile, is slated to wrestle at 160 pounds in the Pittsburgh event and take on Aiden Riggins of Waverly-Shell Rock High in Iowa. Riggins is an Iowa recruit, while Haines has committed to Penn State.

Haines did not wrestle for Biglerville High this past season. He instead concentrated on preparing for his career with the powerhouse Nittany Lions program.

In three years with the Canners, Haines finished at 100-5. He had state runner-up finishes in Class 2-A as a freshman and sophomore before winning the PIAA 2-A crown as a junior.

Both Cruz and Riggins are ranked among the nation’s top high school wrestlers in their weight classes.

Before the Pennsylvania-USA match on March 25, there will be another all-star match at 6 p.m. pitting Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League all-stars vs. an all-star team from Indiana.

Both matches will be streamed live by FloWrestling.

