York-Adams athletes from South Western, Gettysburg shine at state girls' wrestling meet

Six female athletes from York-Adams high schools earned state championship wrestling medals over the weekend.

That included one state individual champion.

A York-Adams program also claimed the state team championship.

The 2022 MyHouse Pennsylvania Girls’ High School State Championships featured 300 competitors from 115 high schools from across the state at Central Dauphin High School.

The local contingent was led by South Western sophomore Natalie Handy, who took the 100-pound crown. Handy was dominant en route to her championship, winning her first three matches by pin before taking a 6-1 decision in the title match over Lexi Doerflinger of Slippery Rock. Handy was 11-11 this past season while wrestling for the South Western boys’ team.

Handy’s teammate, Sofia Cordon, took sixth at 170 pounds.

The top-six finishers in each weight class were considered medal winners.

Gettysburg had four medal winners, including a second-place performance by Zoey Haines at 118. The Warriors other medal winners were Katelyn Keller, third at 136; Kylie Monroe, third at 155; and Emma Lavalle, fourth at 235.

Haines, a freshman, fell in the title match to Savannah Witt of Palisades, 6-3. Haines, who had three pins before falling in the championship match, was 17-8 this past season wrestling for the Gettysburg boys’ team.

The four top-four place-winners helped Gettysburg capture the team championship with 110 points, which was 22 points ahead of second-place Gov. Mifflin.

The other individual weight-class champions were Aubre Krazer of Easton (106), Sierra Chiesa of Northwestern (112), Savannah Witt of Palisades (118), Haylie Jaffe of Kennett (124), Jordyn Fouse of Northern Bedford (130), Marissa Rumsey of Williamsport (136), Grace Stem of Bald Eagle Area (142), Patron Plummer of Chestnut Ridge (148), Avry Ryhal of Mercer (155), Jael Miller of Punxsutawney Area (170), Trinity Monaghan of Souderton (190) and Xiyah Robinson of Pottstown (235).

Girls’ wrestling is not yet considered a sanctioned sport by the PIAA. There is a grassroots movement afoot to change that – SanctionPa.com. The PIAA requires 100 schools to officially sponsor a sport in order for that sport to be considered for sanctioning.

Thus far, according to the SanctionPa.com website, 35 Pennsylvania high schools have agreed to sponsor girls’ wrestling. The only York-Adams League team on that list is Gettysburg.

The other District 3 school who have agreed to sponsor girls’ wrestling are: J.P. McCaskey, Gov. Mifflin, Annville-Cleona, Brandywine Heights, Exeter, Newport, Penn Manor, Big Spring, Warwick, Manheim Township and Berks Catholic.

