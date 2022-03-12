Dover's Mason Leiphart will wrestle for a state championship on Saturday night

STEVE HEISER

Dover’s Mason Leiphart will wrestle for a PIAA Class 3-A state title on Saturday night.

The unbeaten Eagles wrestler earned a 5-2 semifinal decision over Jacob Houpt of Canon-McMillan on Saturday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The victory at 120 pounds moved Leiphart to 39-0 on the season. Houpt fell to 36-6.

In Saturday night’s final, Leiphart will square off against Vinny Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe, who will enter at 45-2. Kilkeary earned a 12-6 semifinal decision over Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams (19-5).

No matter what happens Saturday night, Leiphart has assured himself of his best-ever state finish. He was a bronze medalist last season.

Kilkeary finished third in the state at 113 in 3-A in 2021 and was a state 3-A champion in 2020 at 106.

Other results: Two other York-Adams wrestlers – both from Gettysburg – will also leave Hershey with medals.

Sam Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285) will be involved in seventh-place matches Saturday night. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class earn medals.

Rodriguez (38-4) and Gallagher (41-7) are both seniors and both dropped consolation matches on Saturday morning and are 2-2 in the tournament thus far.

The other York-Adams state qualifiers have been eliminated from the 3-A state meet. Their finishes were:

Gettysburg sophomore Gabe Pecaitis went 1-2 at 120 to finish at 36-11.

Dallastown senior Zach Luckenbaugh went 1-2 at 126 to finish at 35-10.

Spring Grove senior Ivan Vega went 0-2 at 132 to finish at 27-5.

Central York sophomore Carter Davis went 1-2 at 138 to finish at 35-8.

Dallastown senior Caden Dobbins went 1-2 at 152 to finish at 38-4.

Central York junior Macon Myers went 2-2 at 160 to finish at 29-9.

Gettysburg senior Jacob Cherry went 0-2 at 160 to finish at 40-9.

Central York senior Ethan Miller went 1-2 at 285 to finish at 35-10.

In 2-A, Littlestown sophomore Cameron Mingee went 1-2 at 126 to finish at 33-11.

