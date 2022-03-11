Four York-Adams wrestlers still alive in gold-medal chase at PIAA Wrestling Championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Four York-Adams League wrestlers, including Dover’s unbeaten Mason Leiphart, are still in the running for gold medals after Thursday’s Day 1 at the PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Leiphart, who took a state bronze medal last year, moved on to the quarterfinals in the 120-pound division in Class 3-A.

The other local 3-A quarterfinalists are Dallastown’s Cade Dobbins at 152 and a pair of Gettysburg wrestlers – Sam Rodriguez at 215 and Trevor Gallagher at 285.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Leiphart (37-0) cruised in his opening-round bout over Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis, 14-1. In Friday’s quarterfinals, Leiphart takes on Troy Hohman (30-3) of Penn Trafford.

Pecaitis went 1-1 in his two bouts on Friday and is still alive in the consolation bracket.

Dobbins (38-2) earned a 4-0 first-round triumph over Mason Stein of Central Bucks East. Dobbins’ quarterfinal foe on Friday is Kelin Laffey (28-2) of Pine-Richland.

Rodriguez (37-2) rolled to a 14-6 first-round win over Aden Roe of Council Rock North. Rodriguez’s quarterfinal foe will be Nicholas Pavlechko (29-3) of State College.

Gallagher (40-5) took a 2-0 victory over Emmaus’ Trevor Gitski in his first-round bout to advance to a quarterfinal battle against Charles Crews (38-6) of Williamsport.

Other York-Adams wrestlers still alive in the consolation bracket after going 1-1 on Friday were Dallastown’s Zach Luckenbaugh (35-9) at 126, Central York’s Carter Davis (35-7) at 138, Central York’s Mason Myers (28-8) at 160 and Central York’s Ethan Miller (36-9) at 285.

Spring Grove’s Ivan Vega (27-5) at 132 and Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry (40-9) at 160 each went 0-2 Friday and were eliminated from further competition.

In Class 2-A, Littlestown’s Cam Mingee (36-10) went 1-1 and is still alive in the 126-pound consolation bracket.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.