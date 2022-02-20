Dallastown takes team title, has 3 individual champs at South Western wrestling sectional

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown won the District 3 Section 4 wrestling team title at South Western.

The Wildcats crowned three individual champions.

Dover's Mason Leiphart took the 120-pound title at South Western to remain unbeaten.

Dallastown earned a sectional title and crowned three individual champions.

Dover standout Mason Leiphart captured his fourth career sectional championship.

And York Suburban had two wrestlers crack the 100 career victory mark.

Those were just some of the highlights for York-Adams League wrestlers during the opening weekend of individual postseason action.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown edged York-Adams Division II champion Gettysburg for the District 3 Section 4 championship at South Western. The Wildcats finished with 181 points, while Gettysburg compiled 177 points. Spring Grove was third at 162.5, followed by Central York (134.5) and York Suburban (131.5). The top 10 was rounded out by No. 6 Red Lion (119.5), No. 7 Waynesboro (101), No. 8 South Western (94), No. 9 Dover (68.5) and No. 10 New Oxford (55).

Fourteen teams competed in the South Western sectional, with 13 of those teams from the York-Adams League.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at South Western advanced to next week’s District 3 3-A championship meet on Friday and Saturday at Spring Grove.

Grabbing individual crowns for Dallastown were senior Zach Luckenbaugh (now 31-6) at 126, senior Caden Dobbins (33-2) at 152 and sophomore Isaiah Feeney (29-11) at 172. Feeney triumphed despite coming into the sectional seeded No. 6. Dobbins is now a three-time sectional champion.

More:Some stories to watch as York-Adams wrestlers start individual postseason journeys

Leiphart, meanwhile, remained unbeaten by taking the 120-pound crown. He earned a technical fall and a pin before taking a 4-0 decision over Suburban’s Tyler Adams in the final to improve to 32-0 on the season. Next week, Leiphart will aim for his first-ever District 3 title. He is a three-time district runner-up.

Suburban’s Noah Rice picked up his 100th career win en route to taking the 145-pound title at South Western. The senior is now 32-4 on the season and 101-21 for his career. Rice is now a two-time sectional champ. Another Suburban senior, Zachary Emory, took second at 126, falling to Luckenbaugh in the final, and now stands at 100-29 for his career and 24-10 for the season.

Central, Spring Grove and Gettysburg each earn two individual 3-A titles: Central York, Spring Grove and Gettysburg each crowned two individual champions at South Western.

Sophomore Carter Davis at 138 and junior Macon Myers at 160 claimed championships for Central. Davis is now 30-5 for the season and has won 20 consecutive matches, including a 6-0 win over Dover’s Wyatt Dillon in the final. Myers moved to 23-6 by upsetting No. 1 seed Jacob Cherry of Gettysburg in the final, 9-4.

Spring Grove’s individual champions were senior Ivan Vega at 132 and junior Teague Conover at 189. Vega is now 24-2, while Conover is 25-8. Vega is now a two-time sectional champion.

Gettysburg’s champions were senior Sam Rodriguez at 215 and senior Trevor Gallagher at 285. Rodriguez is 32-2, while Gallagher is 35-5. Both Gettysburg big men are now two-time sectional champions.

Red Lion and Northeastern each had one individual champion at South Western. Freshman Mason Harvey of Red Lion improved to 32-5 by taking the 106-pound crown, while freshman Elijah Hewitt of Northeastern took the 113-pound title to move to 23-5. Hewitt won his title as a No. 3 seed.

Class 2-A action: In 2-A sectional action at Susquenita, Division III champion Biglerville was the top team performer from the York-Adams League, taking third place behind Boiling Springs (244 points) and West Perry (219 points). Biglerville had 144 points.

The only York-Adams wrestler who won a 2-A sectional championship at Susquenita was Bermudian Springs senior Brennan Schisler (20-10) at 126. Schisler is a returning state qualifier and now a two-time sectional champion. Bermudian was sixth as team (104.5) behind Newport (123) and Upper Dauphin (113). Susquenita was No. 7 at 98 points, followed by No. 8 Trinity (95), No. 9 Littlestown at 76 and No. 10 Delone Catholic at 68.5.

There were 15 teams at the Susquenita sectional.

The top six finishers from Susquenita advance to next weekend’s District 3 meet on Friday and Saturday at Central Dauphin East.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.