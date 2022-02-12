York-Adams teams eliminated from PIAA Class 3-A wrestling tournament

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams team wrestling season ended on Friday.

The league’s two representatives in the PIAA Class 3-A tournament suffered first-round consolation losses, eliminating them from the tournament.

York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown fell to District 1 runner-up Quakertown, 45-16, while York-Adams Division II champion Gettysburg loss to District 2 champion Abington Heights, 40-30.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Both York-Adams teams went 0-2 in PIAA 3-A action.

Gettysburg, the District 3 3-A champion, finished at 21-2. Dallastown, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished at 19-5.

Against Quakertown, Caden Dobbins had a pin for Dallastown at 152. Ashton Deller (160) added a major decision, while Zach Luckenbaugh (126) and Ben Usow (215) collected decisions.

Against Abington Heights, Gettysburg got pins from Gabe Pecaitis (120), Jacob Cherry (160), Tyler Withers (172), Samuel Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285). Cherry picked up his 100th career victory.

With the end of the team season, York-Adams wrestlers now move on to the individual postseason, which starts Saturday with District 3 sectional action.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.