Central York, Susquehannock pick up wrestling victories

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York and Susquehannock each picked up wrestling victories on Tuesday night.

Central won a nonleague home match vs. York Suburban, 41-24, while Susquehannock took a 42-23 York-Adams Division II decision at West York.

Central improved to 5-2. Suburban fell to 14-7. Susquehannock moved to 8-9 overall and finished 4-2 in D-II. West York fell to 7-8 and 3-3 in D-II.

In its win, Central got pins from Macon Myers (172), Ian Scully (285) and Giovanni Silimperi (120). Suburban got pins from Collin Boldt (189) and Tyler Adams (126).

Daniel Kaliszak (145) picked up a pin to help Susquehannock to the win. For West York, Matthew Conde (113), Tyler Bard (160) and Ricky Newson (215) each picked up pins.

