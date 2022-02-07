Dallastown starts its state wrestling playoff journey with a comeback road triumph

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown Wildcats started their PIAA Class 3-A wrestling journey with a comeback road victory on Monday night.

Now things will get a whole lot harder for the York County team.

The Wildcats earned a 30-27 triumph at Spring-Ford on Monday in a state preliminary-round match.

In a match that started at 113, Spring-Ford jumped out to a 15-0 lead after three matches before the Wildcats stormed back for the win.

That win advanced Dallastown to the Round of 16 at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Awaiting the York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats will be District 7 champion Waynesburg Central (13-0), which is the defending state 3-A champion.

Dallastown, the fourth-place team from District 3, will enter that match at 19-3.

Spring-Ford, the third-place team from District 1, finished at 15-5.

In Dallastown's win over Spring-Ford, Anthony Carulli's major decision at 132 pounds got Dallastown within 15-4. That was followed by another Wildcats decision at 138 by Owen Bricker to cut the margin to 15-7.

Spring-Ford got a technical fall at 145 to move its lead back to 20-7, but Dallastown won the next four matches to storm into a 26-20 lead. Caden Dobbins started the run with a technical fall at 152, followed by Ashton Deller's major decision at 160, Isaiah Feeney's major decision at 172 and Michael Klinger's pin at 189.

A Spring-Ford decision at 215 cut Dallastown edge to 26-23, but Hunter Bisking responded with a major decision at 285 to give Dallastown an insurmountable 30-23 lead with just the 106 bout remaining, which Spring-Ford won by major decision.

Another York-Adams program will also be in action at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center. District 3 Class 3-A champion Gettysburg (21-0) will also have a first-round match at 8 p.m. vs. District 4 champion Williamsport (11-1). The Warriors also claimed the York-Adams Division II crown.

