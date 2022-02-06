Central York sophomore wins another wrestling championship

STEVE HEISER

Central York sophomore Carter Davis is headed into the individual wrestling postseason on a serious roll.

Davis won his second tournament championship in two weeks on Saturday at the Falcon Invitational at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon County.

Davis dominated the 138-pound division at Cedar Crest, winning twice by technical fall and once by pin.

That followed a standout performance the week before at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School, when he was named the event’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He won five matches in the 138-pound class in that event, including two victories over returning state 2-A medalists.

Davis is now 26-5 on the season. He’s won 16 straight matches.

At Cedar Crest, Central also got third-place finishes from Elias Long (126), Ryan Wolfgram (152), Macon Myers (160) and Ethan Miller (285). Harris Keares took fourth at 106 for Central. Michael Sandacz took fifth for Central at 113, as did Ian Suclly at 285.

As a team, Central finished fifth out of 19 teams. Cocalico won the team crown.

