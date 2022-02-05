Gettysburg gets some payback and wins the District 3 Class 3-A wrestling crown

DANTE GREEN

A strong move to his left, with a foot speed rarely seen on the wrestling mat, was all Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos needed to pin his opponent on Saturday in the opening bout of the District 3 Class 3-A title match at Cumberland Valley High School.

The pin at 132 pounds by one of the top wrestlers in the state took only took 43 seconds, and just like that the Gettysburg Warriors were losing 6-0.

Being down, however, didn’t seem to bother the Warriors. Even when they were trailing, they believed they were the better team. That faith was eventually rewarded. A back-and-forth battle finally ended with the Warriors defeating the Rams, 32-30, to claim the district championship.

No. 4 seed Gettysburg, the York-Adams Division II champion, improved to 21-0. No. 3 seed Central Dauphin dropped to 15-2.

The win avenged Gettysburg’s 28-21 defeat to Central Dauphin in last year’s district title match. It was the Warriors’ second title in three years after claiming the 2020 crown with a 33-22 victory over Dallastown.

An early decision from Gettysburg’s Dalton Redden (138) was followed by a pin from Jaxon Townsend (145), giving Gettysburg the lead. Logan Newell (152) won by major decision to push Gettysburg’s edge to 13-6. A pin from Jacob Cherry (160) moved the Gettysburg edge to 19-6.

The Rams, however, fought hard until the end, getting three consecutive wins from Ben Stewart (285), Liam Flanagan (106) and CJ Ferree (113) in later rounds to move within 29-24. A 6-2 decision by Gabe Pecaitis at 120 clinched the match for Gettysburg, giving the Warriors an insurmountable 32-24 lead with one match left.

“It was a back-and-forth match,” Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines said. “It had its ups and downs. They would win one or two and then we would win one or two. Zoe [Haines] was able to gut out the performance at 113 (a 9-2 decision loss) and that took the pressure off the last two kids.”

Cherry, whose pin helped fuel Gettysburg’s success, knew the Warrior middle weights had to hold up their end.

“We all knew our jobs from (145 to 160) was to get our pins and I just went out to do that to the best of my ability,” Cherry said.

Haines saw the win as something that had been building.

“After last year a lot of people were telling me we were going to have a few down years until the middle school kids came up and I didn’t buy into it. I told these guys they could win districts and I expect them to win districts. That is what our program is built upon. And these kids, they bought in.”

Tyler Withers (189) added a major decision for Gettysburg, which also got a forfeit win at 215.

Dallastown falls in third-place match: The Dallastown Wildcats, meanwhile, dropped the District 3 Class 3-A third-place match to Cumberland Valley, 31-28.

Dallastown (18-3) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Eagles (17-5) entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed. This was the third meeting this season between Dallastown and Cumberland Valley.

Dallastown won in the regular season, 29-27, while Cumberland Valley beat Dallastown in the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinals, 32-28. The Wildcats did win the York-Adams Division I championship this season but have suffered some tough losses of late in the district event.

“It was a matter of math, trying to win seven bouts,” Dallastown head coach Dave Gable said. “… There were a lot of toss-ups. There were a lot of chances for both teams and they capitalized on those, and they won.”

Gettysburg, Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley and Dallastown will all move on to state competition. Gable still believes his team has a chance to do some damage in the PIAA event.

“Our guys wrestled as hard as they could all day long, like they have all season,” he said. “It was basically a carbon copy of how we performed earlier (in the district tournament vs. Cumberland Valley). Cumberland Valley is a very good team and they found that extra win to pull out the victory. By Monday we will regroup and become refocused on what we have to do next. I believe in my guys.”

