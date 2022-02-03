Gettysburg earns berth in District 3 3-A wrestling final; Dallastown clinches state spot

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Gettysburg will have the opportunity to earn a little payback on Saturday afternoon.

The unbeaten Warriors earned a berth in the District 3 Class 3-A team wrestling title match on Thursday evening with a 36-24 semifinal victory over No. 1 seed Hempfield at Spring Grove.

That triumph earned the No. 4 seed Warriors (20-0) a shot at No. 3 seed Central Dauphin (14-1) in the championship, set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley. Central Dauphin won the other 3-A semifinal on Thursday over No. 2 seed Cumberland Valley, 28-26.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Both Gettysburg and Central Dauphin have clinched state 3-A playoff berths.

Central Dauphin beat Gettysburg in last year’s district 3-A final, 28-21.

Gettysburg, the York-Adams Division II champion, will be aiming for its first district crown since winning the 3-A championship in 2020 over Dallastown, 33-22.

In Thursday’s victory over Hempfield, Gettysburg got pins from Gabe Pecaitis (120), Sam Rodriguez (215) and Wyatt Sokol (132). Pecaitis’ pin in the final match sewed up the victory. The Warriors received decisions from Tyler Withers (189), Trevor Gallagher (285), Jaxson Townsend (152), Jake Cherry (172), Logan Newell (160) and Dalton Redden (138).

Gettysburg was able to overcome three forfeit losses.

Dave Gable's Dallastown Wildcats, meanwhile, also clinched a state 3-A berth with a pair of district consolation victories over Lancaster County programs at Spring Grove on Thursday.

In the consolation first round, the No. 2 seed Wildcats downed No. 11 seed Cocalico, 42-23. Cocalico finished 10-7.

Then, in the consolation second round, Dallastown eliminated Hempfield, 31-27. Hempfield finished 15-3.

In the Cocalico match, Dallastown got pins from Zach Luckenbaugh (126), Caden Dobbins (152), Isaiah Feeney (172), Michael Klinger (189), Hunter Bisking (285) and Damian Key (120). Winning decisions for Dallastown were Owen Bricker (138) and AidenKarlie (106).

In the win vs. Hempfield, Luckenbaugh’s 6-4 decision at 126 over Seamus Mack clinched the match. Dallastown got pins from Anthony Carulli (132) and Klinger (189). Dobbins won by technical fall at 152. Winning decisions for Dallastown were Ashton Deller (160), Ben Usow (215), Bisking (285) and Key (120).

Dallastown (18-2) will wrestle in the third-place match at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Cumberland Valley on its home mat. CV (16-5) earned its berth in the third-place match with a 45-21 consolation win over Carlisle, which finished at 17-3.

Dallastown and CV have met twice already this season. The Wildcats won in the regular season, 29-27, and CV won a district 3-A quarterfinal, 32-28.

No. 9 seed York Suburban saw its team season come to a close with a 36-25 loss to No. 5 seed Carlisle at Spring Grove in a District 3 Class 3-A consolation match. Suburban finished 14-6.

OTHER WRESTLING

York Tech 36, Columbia 32: At Spry, Ethan Markel (215) led the Spartans to the nonleague victory by picking up a pin. The Spartans secured five forfeit victories.

York Tech 54, Fairfield 12: At Spry, the Spartans secured nine forfeit victories to grab the York-Adams Division III win. For the Green Knights, Emma Flohr (138) picked up a pin. Tech improved to 4-14 overall and finished 2-4 in D-III. Fairfield is 0-5 overall and 0-5 in D-III.

Mechanicsburg 32, West York 22: At Mechanicsburg, the Bulldogs received pins from Evan Jones (138) and Peter Perez (189) in the nonleague losing effort. West York is 7-7. Mechanicsburg is 3-14.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.