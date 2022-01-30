Five York-Adams wrestling teams learn District 3 foes; Central York's Davis wins crown

STEVE HEISER

Five York-Adams wrestling programs will start their District 3 playoff journeys this week.

Four local teams earned Class 3-A berths: No. 2 seed Dallastown, No. 4 seed Gettysburg, No. 9 seed York Suburban and No. 12 seed Spring Grove. Sixteen teams made the 3-A bracket.

One local team, York-Adams Division III champion Biglerville, made the 2-A field as the No. 8 seed. Twelve teams made the 2-A field.

Dallastown and Gettysburg, by virtue of earning top-four 3-A seeds, will be host sites for first-round and quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.

York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown (15-1) opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 15 Solanco (8-4). At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Dallastown-Solanco winner will face the winner of the other first-round match at Dallastown between No. 10 Manheim Township (10-5) and No. 7 Cumberland Valley (13-4).

York-Adams Division II champion Gettysburg (17-0) takes on No. 13 Conrad Weiser (15-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Again, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Gettysburg-Conrad Weiser winner will face the winner of the other first-round match at Gettysburg pitting No. 12 Spring Grove (12-6) vs. No. 5 Carlisle (16-1).

Suburban (13-4) will open its district action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield against No. 8 Warwick (10-4). The Suburban-Warwick winner will face the winner of the other first-round match at Hempfield pitting No. 16 Conestoga Valley (8-4) vs. No. 1 Hempfield (13-1). That quarterfinal match again is expected to start around 7:30 p.m.

The 3-A semifinals and consolation matches are slated to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove. The 3-A championship and third-place matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

In 2-A, Biglerville (14-4) will play host to No. 9 Upper Dauphin (12-3) at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner advances to a quarterfinal match at No. 1 Boiling Springs (15-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. That will be followed by consolation and semifinal action at Boiling Springs. Quarterfinal, semifinal and consolation action will also take place Wednesday at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (8-0). The Class 2-A championship and third-place matches are slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

OTHER WRESTLING:

Central York’s Davis named Outstanding Wrestler: Central York’s Carter Davis was named the Outstanding Wrestler after winning the 138-pound class at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School on Saturday.

Davis, a sophomore, took the title match with a 5-3 victory over Hickory’s Connor Saylor. Davis is now 23-5 on the season. Saylor finished sixth in the state last season in 2-A at 126.

The Panthers’ Macon Myers took second at 160, while Eli Long (126) and Ethan Miller (285) each finished third. Myers, a junior, is now 16-5. Miller, a senior is 24-4, while Long, a sophomore, is 16-7.

Central finished seventh as a team in the 35-team event. Mifflin County won the crown.

Red Lion, Suburban finish 4-1 at Line Mountain Duals: The Red Lion and York Suburban wrestling teams each went 4-1 at the Line Mountain Duals on Saturday.

Both teams fell to Shikellamy, which beat Red Lion, 42-22, and Suburban, 42-31.

Red Lion beat Pittston (45-27), Tamaqua (42-30), Hanover Area (66-12) and Berwick (37-24). Suburban beat Berwick (57-15), Pittston (57-16), Line Mountain (48-15) and Littlestown (55-16).

Littlestown finished 2-3 at the tournament, beating Line Mountain (36-33) and Hanover Area (54-21) and losing to Berwick (42-24) and Tamaqua (42-36).

Red Lion finished the regular season at 12-9. Littlestown finished 10-9.

