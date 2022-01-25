Spring Grove falls to Cumberland Valley in meeting of District 3 3-A wrestling programs

STEVE HEISER

The Spring Grove wrestling team dropped a 33-28 decision to visiting Cumberland Valley on Tuesday in a meeting of District 3 Class 3-A programs.

The Eagles secured a pin from Alexander Tennis (113) in the final bout of the night to clinch the nonleague contest.

For the Rockets, Braxton Rice (120), Teague Conover (189) and Michael Hershey (285) each picked up a pin.

The Rockets fell to 12-6 overall. Cumberland Valley is 12-3.

The Eagles are No. 7 in the District 3 3-A power ratings. Spring Grove is No. 12.

The top 16 teams in the 3-A power ratings after Saturday’s matches will make the district bracket.

