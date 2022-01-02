York-Adams wrestler earns Trojan Wars title, picks up 100th career triumph

STEVE HEISER

Dover’s Mason Leiphart has added a couple more honors to his standout high school wrestling career.

Leiphart was the only York-Adams wrestler to emerge with an individual championship from the prestigious 49-team MyHouse Trojan Wars at Chambersburg High School late last week, winning the 120-pound division.

Leiphart also collected the 100th victory of his prep career with the Eagles.

The Dover senior won four matches at the tournament — a 49-second pin in the opener, followed by 4-0, 13-0 and 4-1 decisions. The 4-1 verdict came in the championship match vs. Gabe Giampietro of Smyna, Delaware.

Leiphart is now 102-11-0 for his career, including a 9-0 mark this season. He is a three-time state qualifier who finished third at the PIAA Class 3-A state tournament last year at 120.

In all, 13 York-Adams wrestlers earned top-eight individual finishes at Chambersburg. Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher was second at 285, while York Suburban’s Noah Rice was third at 145, as was Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry at 160. The other local top-eight finishers were: Spring Grove’s Logan Herbst (fifth at 215), Suburban’s Jamal Lewis (sixth at 172), Gettysburg’s Logan Newell (sixth at 152), Red Lion’s Mason Harvey (seventh at 106), Suburban’s Tyler Adams (seventh at 120), Biglerville’s Devon Ponce (seventh at 126), Spring Grove’s Teague Conover (seventh at 189), Red Lion’s Kyle Deisley (eighth at 145) and Red Lion’s Frank Gulli (eighth at 152).

West Perry won the team title. Gettysburg was the top York-Adams team finisher at 13th, followed by Spring Grove (20th), Red Lion (23rd), Suburban (25th), Northeastern (37th), Biglerville (43rd) and Dover (44th).

Central York’s Long wins title: Central York’s Elias Long was the only York-Adams individual wrestler to come home with a title from the 27-team Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.

Long won the 126-pound division. He took each of his first three matches by first-period pins, and then grabbed a 9-6 decision over Radnor’s Zach Fluck in the title match. The sophomore improved to 10-4 on the season.

Central also got a runner-up finish from Ethan Miller at 285 and a third-place finish from Carter Davis at 145.

The other Y-A wrestlers to earn top-eight finishes at the event were: Delone Catholic’s Artem Reichart (fourth at 138), Delone Catholic’s Domonic Griaffa (sixth at 152), Delone Catholic’s Sam Scovitch (sixth at 285), New Oxford’s Camoran Herring (sixth at 145), Central York’s Michael Sandacz (seventh at 120) and New Oxford’s Jerry Datoli (eighth at 126).

Mifflin County won the overall team crown. Central took seventh in the team standings, followed by New Oxford (14th), Delone (19th) and Littlestown (26th).

