State wrestling champ from York-Adams League won't compete on high school level as senior

A state championship wrestler from the York-Adams League reportedly won’t participate on the high school level during his senior season.

The Gettysburg Times is reporting that Levi Haines, who won a PIAA Class 2-A crown last March at 145 pounds, will bypass the 2021-2022 prep campaign with Biglerville High School.

Haines has already committed to wrestle collegiately for Cael Sanderson’s powerhouse program at Penn State.

During his first three years at Biglerville, Haines compiled a 100-5 record, including three District 3 2-A championships and two Southeast Regional 2-A crowns. He finished as a state runner-up in his first two Biglerville seasons. He was the only state champion from the York-Adams League in 2021.

Haines coach at Biglerville is his father, Ken Haines.

Attempts to reach Ken Haines were not immediately successful.

“He felt that was his best decision to get him where he wants to be in the future,” Ken Haines told The Gettysburg Times. “There are a lot of sacrifices in that all the way around. I’m proud of him for making those decisions and living his dream.

“This has nothing to do with Levi thinking he is better than anybody or anything else like that. He wants to be in that blue and white (Penn State’s colors) singlet and he’s doing everything he can to be in that singlet.”

Levi Haines wrestled in the Cadet World Wrestling Freestyle Championships in the 157-pound (71-kilogram) class over the summer in Budapest, Hungary. He qualified for the world competition by winning the Cadet national title in April in Wisconsin.

