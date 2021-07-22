Former York-Adams League wrestler earns third-place finish at junior nationals in Fargo

STEVE HEISER

Montana DeLawder is returning home from North Dakota with a third-place finish.

DeLawder went 5-1 during her matches at the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Women’s Freestyle Wrestling Nationals in Fargo.

The former Gettysburg High School standout got off to a strong start with 10-0, 10-0 and 6-0 triumphs in the 122-pound division. In the semifinals, however, DeLawder dropped an 11-0 decision to California’s Jennifer Soto.

That bumped the former York-Adams League wrestler into the consolation bracket, where she earned 8-3 and 10-0 verdicts to grab the third-place finish.

At Gettysburg, DeLawder wrestled for the boys’ team and compiled a four-year record of 85-52. She did claim four state titles in Pennsylvania girls’ competition, but those state crowns were not sanctioned by the PIAA.

In December, DeLawder committed to wrestle for the King University women’s team. King is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and ranks among the best women’s wrestling programs in the nation. DeLawder received a full scholarship.

