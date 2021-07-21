Controversial decision goes againt York-Adams wrestler at Cadet World Championships

STEVE HEISER

A controversial referee’s decision ended Levi Haines’ tournament run at the Cadet World Wrestling Freestyle Championships on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.

The rising senior from Biglerville High School rolled through his first-round 157-pound (71-kilogram) match with a pin vs. Asadbek Karimov of Uzbekistan. Haines fell behind 4-0 in that match before rallying for a 10-4 lead before finally recording the fall.

That set up a second-round meeting vs. Cengizhan Dogan of Turkey. The match ended up 3-3 but Dogan was awarded the victory on a tiebreaking criteria.

The York-Adams League wrestler appeared to score on a pushout during the closing seconds, but the referee didn’t award him the point. The United States coaches challenged that decision, but after a review, the referee’s call stood.

Haines then couldn’t score on the final restart and dropped the match. If the pushout had been awarded to Haines, he would’ve won the match, 4-3.

Haines was later eliminated from the tournament when Dogan lost his quarterfinal bout to Yerkhan Bexultanov of Kazakhstan.

A Penn State recruit, Haines earned his berth in the world championships by winning the Cadet national title in April in Wisconsin.

That came a month after he won his first PIAA Class 2-A state title at 145 pounds. He had previously earned two runner-up finishes in PIAA competition. Haines owns a career high school record of 100-5.

