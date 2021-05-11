Community raises nearly $30,000 after York-Adams League wrestler dies in car crash

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Biglerville junior Ethan Slaybaugh died in a car accident over the weekend.

Slaybaugh was a three-year starter for the Canners wrestling team.

The 17-year-old Slaybaugh, from Aspers in Adams County, compiled a career record of 54-37 with the Canners.

The Biglerville community has come together to help a local family after a York-Adams League student-athlete died recently.

Biglerville High School junior Ethan Slaybaugh, 17, died on Saturday after a Friday car accident. As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page created to help his family pay for medical and funeral expenses had raised $29,026.

Slaybaugh, from Aspers in Adams County, spent time in the Biglerville youth wrestling program and spent the past three seasons as a starter on the Canners' varsity team. He went 54-37 in his three seasons at Biglerville.

"This young man has been a part of our Biglerville Wrestling family since youth," Biglerville Wrestling wrote on its Facebook page. "He has forever made a mark on Biglerville Wrestling. Ethan holds a very special place in our hearts and has managed to touch the lives of so many. He will be forever missed and always loved by our Canner Nation community. Please lift his family and friends up in prayer during this difficult time. Wrestle hard buddy! The Fearsome Five and Biglerville Wrestling will never be the same. We love you and miss you! Thank you for all the laughs, love, friendships and memories. Ethan Slaybaugh you will always make us Canner Nation proud!"

The Upper Adams School District will offer counseling services to students who need help dealing with Slaybaugh's death.

"With the combined efforts of outside resources and school counselors, we will provide small group and individual counseling support to those students who need it," Upper Adams School District wrote in a letter. "Throughout the week, we will continue to offer supportive services to our students, staff, and families as needed."

During his junior season, Slaybaugh finished 11-8 and qualified for the District 3 Class 2-A Tournament.

According to state police, the crash happened on Route 234, about a mile east of Biglerville at 2:50 p.m. Friday. He was taken by a Life Lion helicopter to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he died.

According to police, he was driving north when his GMC Envoy SUV swerved across the the southbound lane, struck an embankment and overturned.

According to his obituary, Slaybaugh was enlisting in the Marine Corp following his 2022 graduation.

A viewing is planned for the Biglerville High School auditorium from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.