York-Adams League wrestler takes Cadet national title, earns berth in world championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A York-Adams League wrestler is a national champion.

Biglerville High School’s Levi Haines won the 71-kilogram (157-pound) freestyle class at the United World Wrestling Cadet Nationals in Wisconsin on Sunday.

The championship earned Haines a berth on the United States national team that will compete in the Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July.

The Cadet Division features wrestlers born from 2004 through 2006.

In the championship finals, Haines won the best-of-three contest over Iowa’s Aiden Riggins.

Haines won the first match vs. Riggins, 12-2, before Riggins rebounded for 6-6 win in their second bout by virtue of scoring the final point of the match. In the deciding match, Haines pinned Riggins to put an emphatic climax to his championship weekend.

Haines’ championship journey started with an 10-0 opening win, a pin, an 11-0 victory and an 8-3 victory. That put him in the semifinals against North Carolina’s Joseph Sealey, where he survived for a 6-6 victory by virtue of scoring the final point of the match. Haines received a point for a step-out with just six seconds left in the match.

Haines is coming off his first PIAA Class 2-A state title at 145 pounds for the Canners. That capped an unbeaten junior season (30-0). Haines was a state silver medalist as a freshman and a sophomore. He has a 100-5 career scholastic record.

The Cadet World Championships are set for July 19-25.

DeLawder wins crown: Gettysburg High School senior Montana DeLawder won the 120-pound girls’ title on Sunday at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

DeLawder took a 10-0 decision in the championship match. She won her other four matches at the event by pin.

DeLawder wrestled for the boys’ team at Gettysurg High, compiling a career record of 85-52.

Another Gettysburg High girl, Aurelia Santoyo, took sixth place in the 160-pound weight class in Virginia Beach to earn All-America status.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.