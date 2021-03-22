Two area girls are now three-time state wrestling champions

STEVE HEISER

Two area girls are now three-time state high school wrestling champions.

Stewartstown’s Tiffani Baublitz and Gettysburg’s Montana DeLawder each captured titles on Sunday at the MyHouse Pennsylvania Girls’ State Championships held at the Spooky Nook complex in Lancaster County.

The PIAA does not sponsor individual girls’ wrestling championships, so the MyHouse state tournament has been held for state high-school-age girls for a number of years. There is a move afoot, however, to get high school girls’ wrestling sanctioned by the PIAA in the future.

DeLawder won the 128-pound crown on Sunday, while Baublitz took the 162-pound title. Both are high school seniors who have committed to wrestle collegiately for King University, a women’s wrestling powerhouse in Tennessee.

DeLawder had previously won state crowns at 115 pounds as a sophomore and 122 pounds as a junior. Baublitz won a 147-pound state title as a sophomore and a 184-pound title as a junior.

DeLawder cruised to her 2021 state championship with three first-period pins. Baublitz, meanwhile, had two pins, followed by a 9-1 decision in the championship match.

DeLawder spent her high school career wrestling against boys for the Gettysburg Warriors, compiling an 85-52 record. Baublitz wrestles out of the Mavericks Wrestling club in Forest Hill, Maryland.

Both DeLawder (127 pounds) and Baublitz (164 pounds) are ranked No. 2 nationally among high school girls’ competitors. The rankings are done by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.

There was one other local champion on Sunday, Gettysburg’s Rachel Keller won the 184-pound crown on Sunday, winning her title with a pin in the final.

Gettysburg also had third-place finishes from Katelyn Keller at 134 pounds, Colleen Giglio at 184 and Cittlali Martinez at 222, while Aurelia Santoyo was fourth at 162.

Central York got a runner-up finish from Alexandra Ortiz at 147, while South Western’s Emily Zheng was third at 140.

