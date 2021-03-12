Biglerville's Levi Haines cruises to state 2-A wrestling championship at 145 pounds

York Dispatch

Biglerville’s Levi Haines left no doubt this year.

After consecutive silver-medal finishes in his two previous appearances at the PIAA Class 2-A Wrestling Championships, the Canners' junior standout cruised to the 145-pound crown in 2021.

Haines won all of his three matches on Friday in easy fashion, including a pin in the final against Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley. He won his first two matches 11-2 and 11-3.

Haines finished off a perfect 30-0 season. His career record now stands at 100-5.

Haines joins John Johnston (1985), Chris Marshall (1994) and Shain Leggett (1999) as state wrestling champions from Biglerville.

Higley finished at 27-2, with both losses coming against Haines.

Haines' effort was just part of a strong effort by Adams County wrestlers on Friday in state 2-A competition.

Bermudian Springs' Hogan Swenski took third place at 285. He won his opener, 8-4, before dropping a 5-1 decision in the semifinals. A 3-0 consolation victory moved Swenski into the third-place bout, where he captured a 7-0 triumph.

Swenski's teammate at Bermudian Springs, Savauri Shelton, finished in fourth place at 215 pounds in the 2-A meet. Shelton lost his opener, 8-0, before bouncing back with 3-0 and 4-2 consolation wins. He then dropped the third-place match, 1-0.

