PIAA Wrestling Championships: Here's what you need to know

TOM HOUSENICK

The (Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

The 2020 PIAA Wrestling Championships were the last signs of normalcy before COVID-19 hit this nation and restrictions and shutdowns took over.

This year’s version will have a limited number of fans and eight-man brackets instead of the 20-man versions from recent history. And the tournament is reduced from three days to a pair of single-day events based on classification.

Previews, predictions for each 3-A and 2-A weight class at PIAA wrestling championships

But at least there will be state champions crowned Friday and Saturday night. All of the wrestlers competing this weekend have already assured themselves of state medals.

Here’s what you need to know:

PIAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2-A

When: Friday

Where: Giant Center, Hershey

Fans: Six per wrestler.

Schedule: (106-138 pounds) 8 a.m., quarterfinals; 9:30, semifinals, first-round consolations; (145-285) noon, quarterfinals; 1:30 p.m., semifinals, first-round consolations; (106-138) 4, second-round consolations; 5, finals, consolation finals; (145-285) 7:30, second-round consolations; 8:30, finals and consolation finals.

Returning state champions*: Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel (106), Reynolds’ Gary Steen (120), Glendale’s Brock McMillen (138).

How to watch/follow along: https://arena.flowrestling.org/

Of note: There is a $150 annual subscription fee to view Flo’s livestreaming. A subscription requires an annual fee but may be cancelled at any time for a prorated monthly fee. Viewing FloArena is free, but there is no video.

*Notre Dame-GP’s Ryan Crookham is injured and not competing.

York-Adams League competitors: Biglerville junior Levi Haines (27-0 at 145); Bermudian Springs senior Savauri Shelton (23-4 at 215); and Bermudian Springs senior Hogan Swenski (22-3 at 285). Haines, who won the East Super Regional, is a two-time state silver medalist. Swenski took second at the East Super Regional, while Shelton was fourth in that same event. Swenski and Shelton are first-time state medalists.

CLASS 3-A

When: Saturday

Where: Giant Center, Hershey

Fans: Six tickets per participant

Schedule: (106-138 pounds) 8 a.m., quarterfinals; 9:30, semifinals, first-round consolations; (145-285) noon, quarterfinals; 1:30 p.m., semifinals, first-round consolations; (106-138) 4, second-round consolations; 5, finals, consolation finals; (145-285) 7:30, second-round consolations; 8:30, finals and consolation finals.

Returning state champions*: Vince Kilkeary, Greater Latrobe (113); Ethan Berginc, Hempfield (126), Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg Central (145);

How to watch/follow along: https://arena.flowrestling.org/

Of note: There is a $150 annual subscription fee to view Flo’s livestreaming. A subscription requires an annual fee but may be cancelled at any time for a prorated monthly fee. Viewing FloArena is free, but there is no video.

Tidbit: Four of the 14 state champions last season were not regional champions.

*Stroudsburg’s Lenny Pinto (170) is injured and not competing.

York-Adams League competitors: Dover junior Mason Leiphart (23-2 at 120); Red Lion senior Ryan Fry (25-4 at 160); and Dallastown senior Brooks Gable (25-3 at 189). Gable finished second in the West Super Regional, while Leiphart and Fry were each third at that same event. Gable, Leiphart and Fry are first-time state medalists.