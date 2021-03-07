Six York-Adams League wrestlers keep their state championship hopes alive

STEVE HEISER

A half dozen York-Adams League wrestlers kept their state championship hopes alive on Saturday.

Three Class 3-A athletes and three 2-A competitors moved on with top-four finishes during PIAA Super Regional action. All six of those wrestlers have guaranteed themselves of state medals and will compete in next weekend’s individual state championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. Only eight wrestlers are still alive in each weight class in both 3-A and 2-A action.

Biglerville junior Levi Haines led the local wrestlers by taking first place at the 2-A East Super Regional at Pottsville’s Martz Hall at 145 pounds.

Haines, a two-time state silver medalist, won in dominant fashion in Pottsville, earning his victories by two pins and a major decision. That included a pin in 3 minutes, 44 seconds over Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley in the title match. Higley entered that match at 25-0. Haines improved to 27-0 this season.

The other local 2-A wrestlers to advance were both from Bermudian Springs. Hogan Swenski took second at 285, while Savauri Shelton captured fourth at 215. Both are seniors.

Swenski won by pin in his first two matches before falling to Bishop McDevitt’s unbeaten Riley Robell in the title match, 5-0. Robell is now 28-0. Swenski is 22-3. All three of Swenski’s losses have come to Robell.

Shelton lost his opening match on Saturday, but battled back to win two straight consolation contests to punch his ticket to the state event, before losing in the third-place match. All four of Shelton’s matches were determined by decisions. Shelton is 23-4 on the season.

Gable leads the local contingent in 3-A: In the 3-A West Super Regional in Altoona, the best local performer was Dallastown senior Brooks Gable, who took second place at 189.

Gable, who has committed to wrestle at Air Force, won his first two matches, by a 5-2 decision and a disqualification, before falling in the title match, 1-0, to Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman (22-2). Gable stands at 25-3 this season.

Dover junior Mason Leipart (120) and Red Lion senior Ryan Fry (160) each moved on with third-place finishes at the 3-A West Super Regional.

Leiphart lost his first-round match to Mac Church of Waynesburg Central, 6-1. Church (25-2) went on to win the 120-pound title. Leiphart then won three consecutive consolation matches (a 6-0 decision, a 5-0 decision and a pin) to take third. Leiphart is now 23-2.

Fry won his first match by pin, before getting pinned in the semifinals by eventual 160 champion Cole Spencer (24-1) of Pine Richland. Fry then won two consolation matches by a major decision and a pin to take third place and improve to 25-4 overall.

The 2-A state championships are Friday at the Giant Center, followed by the 3-A state championships on Saturday.

Swenski, Shelton, Gable, Leiphart and Fry are all state medalists for the first time in their high school careers.

