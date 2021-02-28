Sixteen local wrestlers move on to Super Regionals, stay alive in quest for state gold

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Sixteen wrestlers from York or Adams counties are still alive in their quests to win state gold medals.

The area group is led by Biglerville junior Levi Haines, who won his second regional championship on Saturday during the District 3 Class 2-A Southeast Regional at Central Dauphin East High School.

Haines, who has won two PIAA state silver medals in two seasons with the Canners, cruised to the 145-pound regional crown with a technical fall, a pin and an 11-2 major decision over Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie in the title match. Christie had previously wrestled at New Oxford.

Haines is now 24-0 this season and 94-5 for his career.

In all, seven local wrestlers advanced out of the 2-A Southeast Regional. Competitors in the 2-A regional had to place fifth or better to advance to the 2-A East Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville, set for Saturday, March 6.

In Saturday’s 3-A Southcentral Regional at Spring Grove, which also served as the District 3 3-A Championships, nine local wrestlers advanced to West Super Regional on Saturday, March 6, at Altoona Area High School. Wrestlers at Spring Grove had to place third or better to move on to the Super Regional.

That group was led by Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber, who took the 285-pound 3-A title with a 7-1 decision over Carlisle’s Layton Schmick. Rodenhaber is 19-0 this season and 73-25 for his career. It was his first regional title.

York County produced four second-place finishers at the 3-A Southcentral Regional: Dover’s Mason Leiphart at 120, Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins at 138, Red Lion’s Ryan Fry at 160 and Dallastown’s Brooks Gable at 189.

For Leiphart, it was his third consecutive second-place regional finish. He dropped a 4-2 decision in the 2021 title match to Karl Shindledecker of Chamberburg. That was Leiphart’s first loss of the season, dropping him to 20-1 for 2021 and 87-9 for his career.

Dobbins lost his title match to Central Dauphin’s Josh Miller, 6-3, to fall to 22-3 on the season and 86-31 for his career.

Fry fell in the finals to Carlisle’s Sean Smith, 8-7, to drop to 22-3 on the year and 54-28 for his career.

Gable was attempting to win his second consecutive regional crown, but suffered a 1-0 loss to Penn Manor’s Colt Barley in the finals. Gable, an Air Force recruit, had won the regional 145-pound crown a year ago before moving up to 189 this season. Gable is 23-2 this season and 105-50 for his career.

The local 3-A wrestlers earning third-place finishes and advancing to the West Super Regional were: Northern York’s Rocco Fratelli at 106; Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry at 160, Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler at 172 and New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes at 215.

The fourth-place finishers at Spring Grove didn’t advance, but did earn medals. The area’s fourth-place 3-A regional finishers were Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown (120); Ashton Deller, Dallastown (132); Jared Townsend, Gettysburg (152); Nathan Ridgley, Gettysburg (172); and Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg (285)

Class 2-A action: In the 2-A Southeast Regional at Central Dauphin East, Bermudian Springs’ Hogan Swenski finished second at 285. He fell to Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell in the title match, 3-0. Swenski is 20-2 this year and 79-29 for his career.

The other local 2-A wrestlers to finish in the top five Saturday and advance to the East Super Regional were: Bermudian’s Brennan Schisler, third at 132; Fairfield’s Jacob Moyer, third at 285; Littlestown’s Connor Brown, fourth at 138; Bermudian’s Sauvari Shelton, fourth at 215 and Littlestown’s Ayden Dillon, fifth at 145.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.